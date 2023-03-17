Leeds United’s patience with Patrick Bamford may be “wearing a little bit thin” due to the striker’s struggles at Elland Road this season, journalist Conor McGilligan has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to lead Javi Gracia’s side to Premier League survival come the end of the season.

Leeds news – Patrick Bamford

Bamford has struggled with a second consecutive injury-plagued campaign this time around and even underwent surgery on a groin issue before the turn of the year to get himself fit and firing for the latter half of the season.

However, the centre-forward has been unable to reach the heights of his impressive 2020/21 displays, in which he bagged 17 top-flight goals whilst providing eight assists as he led the Whites to a top-half finish.

Journalist Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the £74,000 per-week earner’s lack of productivity is beginning to cost Gracia’s side league places and has hinted that the club needed to go out and sign a proven goalscorer in January.

Meanwhile, McGilligan – who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube – believes that Bamford will need to start upping his goal tally to earn himself a new contract when his current deal runs out in the summer of 2026.

What has McGilligan said about Leeds and Bamford?

When speaking about Bamford’s showings for Leeds, McGilligan told GIVEMESPORT: “I think patience is wearing a little bit thin. When his contract does run out, he's got to start putting some numbers together in order for Leeds to turn around and say ‘you deserve a new one.’”

How has Bamford performed for Leeds this season?

Bamford – who was once dubbed a “machine” by journalist Charlie Phillips – has struggled under the weight of expectation this season, having hit the back of the net just twice whilst producing the same amount of assists across 18 Premier League appearances this term.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.31 for his displays in the top flight ranks the one-cap England international as the fifth-lowest-performing player of those still at the club, indicating that his services could be dispensable at the end of the season.

The 6 foot 1 star does not compare favourably with his positional peers, ranking in just the 15th percentile of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.20) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it’s hard to see Gracia being eager to keep Bamford in his long-term plans, should he guide the Whites to safety come the end of the campaign.