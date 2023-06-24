Leeds United should consider Patrick Vieira for their vacant manager role, journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds have been without a manager since parting ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of the 2022/23 season, after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United latest news - Patrick Vieira

Vieira, despite being just 47 years of age, is a relatively experienced manager, having already managed in three different counties - including England's top flight, as per Transfermarkt.

However, his tenure at Palace succumbed to a disappointing end, with the club only narrowly above the relegation zone at the time of his sacking, and his "relaxed nature" reportedly a driving force behind his departure.

However, it was a controversial decision with a wide array of pundits and managers, such as Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany, publicly speaking out in support of the Frenchman.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Patrick Vieira and Leeds United?

Taylor revealed that he would like to see Vieira "given a go" at Leeds United, but conceded that there are plenty of options for the club to consider.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: "I think Patrick Vieira obviously done really well at Crystal Palace during a difficult time when he inherited an ageing squad and sort of signed young players. So maybe I'd like to see him given a go.

"But, you know, Scott Parker has also done well with Fulham and Bournemouth before he got sacked in the Premier League. So, again, I think there are options that could be worth considering."

Would Patrick Vieira be a good fit at Leeds United?

Despite his sacking at Selhurst Park earlier this year, Vieira has shown signs that he can one day be a top manager. During his time in South London, the ex-Arsenal midfielder demonstrated an ability to manage an ageing squad, nurture young players and work within a limited budget.

All of which are conditions he will likely need to contend with at Elland Road should he be given the opportunity. Leeds do have a core of extremely talented young players such as Wilfried Gnonto, but several of their key players, including Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper, are north of 30 years old.

Their new manager will therefore need to get the balance right between offloading the older players in the side, whilst ensuring there is enough experience within the team to guide the younger members of the squad.

Vieira is certainly a manager who could do just that, and therefore, would likely be a good fit for the club should they choose to appoint him.