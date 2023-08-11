Leeds United are backed to struggle defensively this season by Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, who has dropped his verdict on the club’s play-off hopes at Elland Road this season to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites began life in the Championship under Daniel Farke last weekend, following their relegation from the Premier League in the previous season.

It’s been a fascinating few months at Leeds, who have seen the club changed both on and off the pitch following their demotion from the top flight at the end of May.

Head coaches Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce couldn’t stop the Whites from slipping out of the Premier League last term, despite the previous year’s final-day escape.

The most significant change at the club has been to pass the majority ownership of the club from Andrea Radrizzani to 49ers Enterprises.

Previously, the owners of NFL giants San Francisco 49ers had held a minority stake in the Yorkshire outfit but were turned off at the prospect of a majority buyout by relegation.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that one of the American owners’ priorities is to redevelop and expand Elland Road, aiming to modernise the football club and make more money through their stadium.

Meanwhile, before the majority takeover, Leeds took steps to make an immediate return to the Premier League by appointing former Norwich City manager Farke.

The German head coach has enjoyed two promotions as champions from the second tier with the Canaries and hopes to achieve a repeat of this success following his arrival at Leeds.

However, Farke’s rein didn’t get off to an ideal start, having scraped a last-minute 2-2 home draw with Cardiff City in their opening Championship fixture last Sunday, having been two goals down at half-time.

A comeback 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening will have slightly boosted morale ahead of Saturday’s trip to Birmingham City.

And Taylor believes Leeds must make more signings if they are to be in contention for a place in the Championship play-offs at the end of the season.

What has Taylor said about Leeds?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I do question Leeds’ play-off credentials. I just don't see it defensively with them.

“I think they sold a lot of players and haven't really brought anyone in other than Ampadu and a couple of others. But they need to get to work in the market. I think that's only when we can start to judge Leeds.

“They've got a few injuries at the moment as well.”

What next for Leeds?

Farke’s immediate priority will be whipping his team into shape ahead of this weekend’s trip to St. Andrews to take on Birmingham.

The Whites face more West Midlands opposition when West Bromwich Albion visit Elland Road next Friday before travelling to well-fancied Ipswich Town the following weekend.

Leeds’ progression in the Carabao Cup means a home clash with Salford City awaits in the second round on the week commencing 28th August before welcoming Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on the first Saturday of September.

Therefore, it’s a full-on start to the season for Farke and Leeds, who must begin to make progress on the pitch if they are to return to the Premier League next season.