Leeds United are reportedly plotting an ambitious move to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in 2025, but may face competition from Champions League clubs, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites reportedly view the Republic of Ireland international as the ‘perfect’ target to replace Illan Meslier, who could depart Elland Road after the season.

However, Leeds may only have a chance to sign Kelleher if they secure promotion to the Premier League – they are currently second in the Championship table, having most recently lost away to Blackburn.

According to the report, ‘solid Champions League sides’ are also showing interest in the "world-class" Liverpool number two, who has performed impressively well in Alisson’s absence this season.

The 25-year-old has always been highly regarded at Anfield – the Reds are reportedly keen to offer him a new contract as his current deal is expiring in June 2026.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kelleher has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 11 goals.

However, with Alisson now back to first-team action after missing two months with injury, Kelleher is unlikely to play regular minutes again unless the Brazilian suffers another setback.

With Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next summer, the 25-year-old's prospects of becoming a first-choice option at Anfield are even more uncertain.

Kelleher will have just 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season, meaning interested clubs may be able to sign him for a reduced fee.

While Liverpool are reportedly keen to offer him a new contract, the Irishman is likely to prioritise regular playing time when deciding his next career move.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds could hold any advantage in the race for the 25-year-old next year, with their sights now set on automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s men are expected to make signings in January and are likely to prioritise a new arrival up front, with Maccabi Tel Aviv frontman Dor Turgeman now in their sights.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.