Highlights Leeds United start their EFL Championship campaign against Portsmouth, with both teams looking to excel this season.

United missed out on promotion last season with a play-off loss to Southampton at Wembley.

Portsmouth were promoted back to the second tier of English football after 12 years away.

Leeds United begin their EFL Championship campaign this weekend with an early Saturday afternoon kick-off against Portsmouth at Elland Road. Daniel Farke's Whites are looking for redemption this season after finishing third before losing out 1-0 in the 2024 English Football League play-offs to Southampton.

While Leeds continue within their second-tier confines, it's a relatively new environment for their opposition, Portsmouth who make their first Championship return since 2012. Newly promoted from League One after their first title in that division, Pompey start their 2024-25 campaign against one of the big hitters. It will be a huge challenge for the South Coast team, yet one that all will relish as they make their trip to West Yorkshire.

After a summer trip to Germany that saw a number of games go ahead behind closed doors, Leeds' pre-season preparations included a 3-0 away win against Harrogate Town and a 2-1 home victory over Valencia. In their friendlies ahead of the new season, an on-the-road Portsmouth beat Gosport Borough 3-1, Havant and Waterlooville 3-0, and Bognor Regis Town 2-0 before drawing 1-1 with MK Dons and then beating Charlton Athletic 2-0 at the Valley.

Leeds United

Team News

Unable to keep hold of a number of their big-name stars this summer, Leeds have watched Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and academy graduate Archie Gray all leave Elland Road for pastures new. However, keeping French forward Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe could prove key. The pair will no doubt be part of the offensive focus point this term, spearheading Farke's attack, while young Mateo Joseph attempts to break into the side at any opportunity.

Predicted XI

After utilising the formation in pre-season, Leeds look likely to switch to a 5-3-2 from last season's 4-2-3-1 shape. In front of goalkeeper Illan Meslier at the back, the now-permanent Joe Rodon should feature after his move from Tottenham Hotspur was finalised, with Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk joining him.

After completing his transfer from Sheffield United, Jayden Bogle may feature at right-back. The defender picked up a dead-leg knock against Valencia, yet is expected to have shaken that off for the welcome of Portsmouth. Junior Firpo will take up the left-back position. A deep-lying Ilia Gruev, may patrol the midfield while new loan signing Joe Rothwell continues to bed in after his move from Bournemouth. Dan James and Willy Gnonto will push ahead of Gruev on either side. Up top, as hinted above, will likely be the pair of Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter. Although Mateo Joseph did impress in pre-season, Piroe bagged 13 goals in 43 appearances last term, while Rutter scored six and assisted 15 - an overall second-best in the league behind Ipswich Town's Leif Davis who got 21.

Portsmouth

Team News

After last season's exploits, the mood in Portsmouth’s camp should be at an all-time high. They held a commanding five-point buffer over the chasing pack last year and remarkably suffered just a single League One defeat since the middle of January. John Mousinho and his team will be looking to carry on where they left off, and with the new additions this summer, could give Leeds a good test at Elland Road. Especially, considering Portsmouth were unbeaten in all of their final 10 League One appearances away from Fratton Park last season. That said, there could still be goals in this game, as the Blues recorded just a single clean sheet from any of their final seven third-tier matchups last year.

Josh Murphy is expected to make his competitive Portsmouth debut in West Yorkshire after arriving from Oxford United in July. The move came about after he was unable to agree to a new contract with the club. Another new signing could start this weekend too, with defender Jordan Williams swapping the red of Barnsley for the blue of Portsmouth after his contracted expired. Unfortunately for Pompey, they'll be without attacking talisman Colby Bishop. He underwent heart surgery last month following routine medical checks, and faces a long road to recovery. While there are positives surrounding the player, it remains a devastating blow to the striker’s career following his 21 goals in Portsmouth's title-winning season in the third-tier.

Predicted XI

Will Norris will likely start in goal on Saturday for Pompey, at the base of a 4-2-3-1 formation. His four-man defence should see Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson at left and right-back, respectively, while the centre-back spots get taken by Conor Shaughnessy and new signing Jordan Williams.

The two pivots in midfield should be seasoned captain Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon, while the three in front consist of Northern Irishman Paddy Lane, the newly acquired Middlesbrough loanee, Samuel Silvera, and Josh Murphy, fresh from fellow promoted Oxford United. The sole striker looks likely to be the Australian Kusini Yengi. For him, particularly, it may be a real test after last term saw him bag seven goals in 26 games.