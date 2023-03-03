Leeds: 52 y/o could be in 'prime position' as long-term boss at Elland Road

Leeds United boss Javi Gracia will be in "prime position" to be Whites manager next season if they stay up this term, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

However, Jacobs is also not ruling out the Yorkshire club looking at other candidates who may make themselves available at the end of the campaign.

Leeds manager news – Javi Gracia

Gracia only arrived at Leeds on a flexible contract following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, meaning a swift exit is possible if the Whites are relegated this term.

The 52-year-old has managed to make a positive start in the Premier League, though, winning his first game in charge, a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Following his appointment as Leeds boss, Gracia told MARCA: "It is a beautiful experience in a young team with a desire to do things well.

"Now, we have three months to work on it. With a little order and confidence, we can improve the situation."

What has Ben Jacobs said about Javi Gracia and Leeds?

If Gracia can keep Leeds up, Jacobs says he has a great chance of landing the job on a more long-term basis.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "With Gracia, it's a flexible contract and you can understand why because Leeds will want to assess at the end of the season. Obviously, if they stay up, then he's in prime position to get the job.

"But, by the same token, there may be managers out there that Leeds know didn't want to come mid-season that are prepared to join at the end of the season. Because Gracia was not the No.1 choice for Leeds United, there will be a sense that assessing at the end of the season and seeing who is out there in the market might kind of be wise."

Should Javi Gracia stay in charge if Leeds remain in the Premier League?

It would make a lot of sense. He would have done his initial job, while the Spaniard is a capable manager at this level.

Gracia was a success at Watford, guiding the Hornets to 11th place back in the 2018/19 Premier League season while also taking them to the FA Cup final the same year.

Leeds may want to go in a different direction in the long-term, with Gracia being brought in to help them now. But, all things considered, he is not a terrible option to consider.

