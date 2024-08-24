Leeds United are preparing to make a bid to sign Bournemouth defender Max Aarons for Daniel Farke, according to Football Insider.

The Whites picked up their first win of the Championship season on Friday night with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, with goals from Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James helping to lift the mood around the fans after a transfer window that has seen them lose several stars.

The 49ers have so far brought in Joe Rothwell, Alex Cairns, Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Largie Ramazani, while a deal for Tottenham winger Manor Solomon is close with the Israel international set to undergo a medical. But transfer business at Elland Road isn't done yet, and according to journalist Pete O'Rourke another full-back is on the agenda.

Leeds to Move for Max Aarons

English defender joined Bournemouth last summer from Norwich

Aarons made the move to the VItality Stadium last summer from Norwich, after the Cherries hijacked a move to Leeds United at the eleventh hour.

The 24-year-old had already undergone a medical with the Yorkshire club and was keen to work under his former manager after their time together with the Canaries, but was swayed when an offer from a Premier League outfit came in.

However, Aarons started just 13 games under Andoni Iraola and could now look for more regular football elsewhere, with Leeds preparing to make a 'surprise' loan move to take him back to the Championship.

Max Aarons Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 13(7) Goals 0 Assists 1

Aarons was a key member of the Norwich team that earned promotion to the top-flight twice under Farke, and has previously been described as 'outrageous' for his speed and offensive attributes.

Currently the full-back position is very light on numbers with Bogle the only recognised option, while Sam Byram is seen as the back-up option for Junior Firpo currently on the left despite being right-footed.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Max Aarons started just 13 Premier League games in 2023/24 after joining from Norwich.

Leeds Also Interested in Sallai

Hungary international could strengthen attack

While a move for Solomon is edging closer to completion on a season-long loan, and a deal for Ramazani has already been completed, Leeds are still keen to add even more strength to their attacking options.

Crysencio Summerville left the club for West Ham while Georginio Rutter left for Brighton, and paired with Jaidon Anthony's loan not being renewed it has left Farke short of options in attack.

Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James have started every game on the wings so far, but there are question marks about the Italian's future and it could mean that another attacker is needed. The club have been linked with a move for Freiburg star Roland Sallai.

The Hungary international is into the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga club and could be sold to ensure he doesn't leave for nothing next summer.

