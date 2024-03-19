Highlights Phil McNulty predicts that Leeds United will win the Championship title this season.

Return to Premier League crucial for Leeds, as promotion could lead to attracting higher-profile players like Luca Netz from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leeds face tough competition from Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town.

Leeds United are pushing to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and BBC reporter Phil McNulty has suggested that the Yorkshire club will go on to win the Championship this season.

For the majority of the campaign, it looked as though Leicester City would be running away with the title. After a disappointing run of form and a resurgence from Daniel Farke's side, the race to finish on top looks set to be an exciting one in the final few months of the term.

Leeds United to Win the Title

As it stands, the Whites currently find themselves sitting top of the Championship, level on points with Leicester but with a marginally better goal difference. The Foxes do have a game in hand, but there's no doubt Leeds are in superior form as it stands. The top two in England's second tier will both be promoted to the Premier League, but Farke and Enzo Maresca will be desperate to see their respective sides lift the title.

BBC reporter McNulty has now given his prediction on how the Championship season is going to end, and he's expecting Leeds to finish in first place...

When asked who will gain promotion, McNulty said...

"I think Leeds United will win the Championship while Leicester City and Southampton will go up with them. Can I add as a bit of fence-sitter that I only say the Leeds bit with confidence because I think any of those behind them could go up? As usual, the Championship is a brilliant division."

It's still incredibly tight at the top, so it's an almost impossible task to decide who's going to gain promotion. Ipswich Town are also still firmly in the race as they sit just one point behind Leeds and Leicester. Southampton find themselves nine points adrift of the leading pair, but they have two games in hand on Leeds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the form table (based on the last five games), Leeds sit at the top of the Championship, with Leicester down in 18th.

Promotion Will Aid Leeds' Transfer Pursuits

Returning to the Premier League will be crucial for the Yorkshire outfit for multiple reasons, and attracting higher-profile players is certainly one of them. Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could make a move to sign Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz if they are plying their trade in the Premier League next season. Farke and his recruitment team face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, so promotion will be pivotal if they are to secure his signature.

Some of their star players from the current campaign, such as Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, and Georginio Rutter, will undoubtedly want to test themselves at the highest level, so finishing in the top two could be imperative to keeping them around.

All stats via Transfermarkt