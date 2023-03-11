Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen could struggle to get back into the side at Elland Road this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old signed for the Whites from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of £10m last summer.

Leeds news – Rasmus Kristensen

Having been a regular starter under former head coach Jesse Marsch before the Premier League’s break for the World Cup, Kristensen has found regular game time hard to come by in the following months and will have to prove himself over again to new boss Javi Gracia.

The Spanish head coach spoke about the Dane after deploying him as a centre-back in the Whites’ 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Fulham last week, saying (via LeedsLive): “I think Rasmus played really well. I spoke with him before the game to tell him I wanted him to play in that position. He agreed and he said he would play where the team needs him and this is a very good professional, putting the team before himself.”

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Kristensen has a fight on his hands to nail down his place in the starting XI, after positional rival Luke Ayling signed a contract extension with the club last month.

And the journalist doubts whether the defender will get back into the side, even next season.

What has Jones said about Kristensen?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m not sure that Kristensen will get into this team this season.

“Even beyond this season, I think they've got a decision to make on what's going to happen because it's hard to see, even when he does play, that he fits in. It's been a difficult one for him so far, but it's hard to get chances in a team that is struggling.”

How has Kristensen performed this season?

Kristensen will no doubt feel that he still needs to adapt fully to life in English football, having made 19 appearances in all competitions whilst providing just one assist so far.

The 13-cap Denmark international has achieved a solid WhoScored rating of 6.73 for his displays in the Premier League this season, ranking him as the side’s fifth-best-performing player, indicating that he has maybe shown the potential to become a solid top-flight defender.

The right-back’s underlying stats would suggest that he has displayed the defensive solidity that Leeds have lacked this term, having made 2.7 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per 90 minutes, according to the same stats provider.

Therefore, Rasmussen may feel that if he is not going to be allowed to showcase his talents before the end of the season, then a serious conversation needs to be had about his future at Elland Road.