With Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship confirmed after their final matchday defeat to Tottenham, a host of stars could now leave Elland Road this summer.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay reported in June that the Leeds squad will be almost "unrecognisable" when they start their campaign next season.

And with no head coach, sporting director or even ownership of the club confirmed for their season in the second tier of English football, things could get messy.

With all that said, we have created a list based on our own opinion and substantiated reporting on five players that may leave West Yorkshire this summer.

1 IIIan Meslier

After impressing over the last few seasons for Leeds United in between the sticks, the Frenchman has had a season to forget in West Yorkshire.

And with his contract coming to an end in 2026, it may be in the best interests of the club and Meslier to part ways this summer.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay claimed that Tottenham have had a "quiet eye" on the goalkeeper for some time now and with Hugo Lloris set to leave the North London club, this is a transfer story to keep an eye on.

2 Cody Drameh

Drameh has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Luton Town this season, helping the Hatters to a promotion to the Premier League.

Drameh's absence from first-team action at Elland Road has long been the subject of debate by the West Yorkshire faithful.

It would be seen as a no-brainer by most to keep the youngster at Elland Road to help secure a quick return back to the English top flight.

Nevertheless, theAthletic's Phil Hay reports that Luton Town would "happily" take Drameh back and his desire to be part of a Premier League team week in and week out could see him leave.

Fabrizio Romano weighed in on Drameh's situation also, claiming newly promoted Burnley will try to fight off Luton Town for Drameh's signature.

3 Charlie Cresswell

The 20-year-old has shown a lot of promising signs this season on loan at Millwall that he has what it takes to be a first-team player for Leeds United moving forward.

Nevertheless, it seems that a guarantee of regular playing time at the club next season will be needed to keep him from making a move away.

Again, The Athletic's Phil Hay suggested that Cresswell won't sit around and wait at Elland Road if he isn't given reassurances that he will get regular minutes.

It would be a shame to see another young prospect leave the club, however, you could hardly blame Cresswell for wanting out.

4 Jack Harrison

Harrison signed a new Leeds United contract only weeks ago. However, it does have a release clause within it, something which Premier League teams could make the most of.

The Athletic's Phil Hay revealed that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is a known admirer and will have limitless money to spend in the transfer market, he could make a move for the winger.

Leeds fans will be hoping that Harrison sticks by his new contract and helps the team back to the Premier League. He would be a massively helpful cog to utilise in any promotion push.

5 Junior Firpo

Firpo has been less than impressive given the hype he arrived with at Elland Road and it's highly likely that he could leave the club after relegation this summer.

One of the highest earners at the club, it wouldn't be too far a stretch of the imagination to see Firpo ousted from the wage bill considering his lack of playing time and contributions.

El Desmarque lifted the lid on this story back in January, that La Liga side Real Betis were keen admirers of the Whites' left-back, so a move this summer could now very much be on the cards.