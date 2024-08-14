Leeds United are interested in signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson ahead of the transfer deadline, according to Claudio Reulens.

The Whites have seen a host of key first-team stars leave Elland Road this summer after they failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season, losing in the playoff final to Southampton back in May.

Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell have all moved on permanently since the end of the last campaign while Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper and others have left too, leaving Daniel Farke with some holes to fill in the squad.

Currently, Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James are the only natural winger options at the club and both players started in the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth in the opening game of the season, and the manager has confirmed he wants to strengthen in that position.

Leeds Want Manuel Benson Transfer

Belgian almost moved to Elland Road in January

Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe had emerged as the top target with the 49ers confident of getting a deal done despite interest from Marseille, but now interest in Benson is being reported after he had a tough time at Turf Moor last season.

The 27-year-old shone in the Championship and was linked with a move to Elland Road in January before Vincent Kompany convinced him to stay, but journalist Reulens reports there could be movement on his future ahead of the transfer deadline with Leeds interested once again.

Benson failed to make an impact in the Premier League, and Reulens says that Leeds won't have competition from Belgium for his signature as a return to his homeland is not an option for the winger, who was described as "sensational" previously.

Manuel Benson Championship statistics 2022/23 Games 14(19) Goals 11 Assists 3

Leeds United Eye Double Defensive Transfer

Daniel Farke needs new additions for promotion

While Leeds want to strengthen their attack before the end of the window, they are also keen to bring in new defenders too.

Joe Rodon completed a permanent move from Tottenham in the summer while Jayden Bogle also arrived from Sheffield United, but several other players have moved on leaving the team short on options.

Diego Llorente has left permanently for Real Betis after spending the last 18 months away on loan at Roma, while Rasmus Kristensen has gone out on loan again to the Bundesliga with Frankfurt.

Max Wober is currently set to stay put but that could change if the club receive an offer for him, so the club are keen to bring in alternatives just in case. Freiburg sensation Bruno Ogbus has emerged as a target despite having never featured in the Bundesliga, while Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys is also someone they are interested in.

The Blues are looking to move the academy graduate on permanently to raise funds for their PSR balance, however Leeds would likely be more keen on a loan move with a decision on his future expected in the coming days.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.