Highlights Leeds United are considering signing a new right-back in the January transfer window due to Luke Ayling's departure on loan.

Leeds currently trail Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion. The second spot is still within reach.

Leeds may also be targeting a winger signing, with Bournemouth's David Brooks being of interest. He could be a difference-maker for the Whites in their promotion push.

Leeds United are considering bringing in a new right-back during the January transfer window after Luke Ayling departed on loan to Middlesbrough, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on some potential targets.

To make a swift return to the Premier League, the Whites might find it necessary to make new signings in the winter transfer window, particularly in the full-back area. This position has posed a consistent challenge for Daniel Farke's team this season, and the situation has worsened just a few weeks after the window opened, with Ayling leaving the club. Addressing this concern could prove crucial for their promotion aspirations.

Leeds are confronted with the challenging objective of surpassing one of Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town to secure automatic promotion, as they currently trail by seven points. While Leicester enjoy a comfortable 10-point lead at the top, the second spot remains within reach.

Farke in the market for a full-back

In the full-back positions, Farke has utilised a host of different players, partly due to injury and inconsistent form of his current options. Djed Spence featured a reasonable amount for the Championship side, but his loan spell at Elland Road was cut short, resulting in him being sent back to Tottenham Hotspur. With Ayling also out the door, Farke might consider this area of the pitch a priority when it comes to reinforcements in January.

Leeds' full-back options Player Appearances Archie Gray 24 Sam Byram 20 Luke Ayling 14 Djed Spence 7 Junior Firpo 6 Statistics via FBref - Correct as of 11/01/2024

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are concerned about the lack of depth they have at full-back and he believes the Yorkshire outfit should be looking to sign a player capable of covering on both sides. It's understood that one target for Leeds is Burnley right-back Connor Roberts. The Welsh defender has fallen out of favour with the Clarets, so a departure could be on the table at some point in the winter window.

Although not traditionally a full-back, Leeds also reportedly like Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham. The Cherries centre-back, who former manager Gary O'Neil said he loves watching defend, could be a smart option as Farke looks to shore up his defence.

Farke has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to potential incomings in the full-back position, with journalist Adam Pope confirming that the German manager didn't want to discuss positions or names in a recent press conference. Whether Leeds are working on deals in the background remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine that the Whites won't be considering acquiring the services of a new full-back before the window closes at the end of the month.

Ben Jacobs - Leeds like Mepham and Roberts

Journalist Jacobs has suggested that Bournemouth's Chris Mepham, who cost the Cherries £15m, and Burnley's Roberts are two players that the Yorkshire club are fans of, with Vincent Kompany happy to sanction the latter's departure after failing to make a start since October in the Premier League. The respected reporter adds that Farke and his recruitment team are hoping to bring in a right-back in the current window after Ayling sought pastures new. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesborough was quite emotional. It's a loan, but once it ends so does Ayling's Leeds contract so he's played his final game for the club after almost eight years. He's been brilliant for Leeds. Daniel Farke and Leeds are hoping to bring in a right-back. They really like Bournemouth's Chris Mepham. Burnley's Connor Roberts has been mentioned as well. Vincent Kompany is happy to let him go since he hasn't started since October."

Leeds targeting winger signing

Although securing the signature of a new full-back could be a priority for Leeds, the Championship club might be considering reinforcements all over the pitch as they fight to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Leeds are showing an interest in Bournemouth winger David Brooks, who has fallen out of favour for the Cherries this season.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Brooks is a player who fits the profile that Farke wants and he could be a difference-maker for the Whites as they fight towards the second half of the campaign. The Welsh international has plenty of experience in England's second tier, scoring five goals and creating six assists in one season in the Championship with the Cherries.