Leeds United will look to get their promotion charge back on track in the Championship following the international break when they host Sheffield United at Elland Road on Friday night.

The Whites have had a mixed start to the season so far and come into the game following consecutive draws against Norwich and Sunderland before the break and sit in fifth place in the table, while the Blades have won five of their last six in the league and currently are in second place as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds United Team News

Ampadu and Gruev long-term absentees

Daniel Farke has got some big decisions to make with his Leeds side as the team have got a host of injury problems coming into this game, although there has been some more positive news recently.

Daniel James and Manor Solomon have both returned to team training after missing recent games with a hamstring problem, and could be ready to return to the team or at least to the matchday squad. Defender Max Wober has also returned to training ahead of schedule and while this game has come too early, there is hope he will return to fitness before the next international break.

But captain Ethan Ampadu and his midfield partner Ilia Gruev remain long-term absentees with knee injuries, and Patrick Bamford continues to battle with his fitness issues.

Leeds Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Ethan Ampadu Knee January 2025 Ilia Gruev Knee March 2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Farke shared the latest team news from Thorp Arch.

"Good news. Daniel [James] and Manor [Solomon] are since late last week back in team training. Major parts of team training. "[Max] Wober ahead of schedule. May be back before the next break. Trained with 14 or 15 players today [Wednesday]. "Need the rest of them to come back, but no new injury news yet. Need to assess them after the travel and their time zones.​​​​​​"

Leeds United Predicted XI

Joel Piroe to start

Predicted Leeds Starting XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Aaronson, Gnonto; Piroe.

Predicted Leeds Substitutes: Darlow (GK), Byram (DEF), Schmidt (DEF), Crew (MID), Debayo (MID), Ramazani (FWD), Solomon (FWD), Bamford (FWD), Joseph (FWD).

After a catastrophic error in the final seconds against Sunderland last time out Meslier is still expected to keep his place between the sticks for Leeds, with the rest of the team picking itself.

Daniel James should return to the team after recovering from injury which should see Largie Ramazani drop to the bench, while Joel Piroe could get the nod ahead of Mateo Joseph after his goalscoring form so far in this campaign.

Sheffield United Team News

Gustavo Hamer set to return

Manager Chris Wilder will be delighted to welcome back Gustavo Hamer to his starting lineup this weekend after he dropped out for the 2-0 win over Luton, with Sheffield United set to have a full squad to choose from for this game.

The Blades sit in second place in the table and are in great form, so Wilder is highly unlikely to change things around too much as he looks to get vital points on the road against a promotion rival.

Defender John Souttar is expected to be fine despite a late arrival back from international duty with Australia, and Wilder has confirmed the squad is "as it was" for the Luton fixture two weeks ago.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Wilder shared the latest team news from Bramall Lane.

“Everybody's come back. Soutts [Souttar] is back in this morning, positive reports on that. He's travelling back, got through the games, everyone got through their games. We are as we were going into the Luton Town game.”

Sheffield United Predicted XI

Hamer to return

Sheffield United Predicted XI: Cooper; Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedodzic, McCallum; Arblaster, Souza; Rak-Sakyi, Hamer, O'Hare; Moore

Sheffield United Predicted Substitutes: Davies (GK), Robinson (DEF), Norrington-Davies (DEF), Burrows (DEF), Brooks (MID), Shackleton (MID), Peck (MID), Brewster (FWD), Campbell (FWD).

With four goals already in the Championship this season, Hamer should come back into the starting lineup in place of Rhian Brewster for a full strength starting lineup at Elland Road.