Highlights Leeds United are prioritizing the signing of a defender before the transfer window closes, but acquiring Everton's Ben Godfrey may be challenging due to competition from other clubs.

With Luke Ayling on loan and Djed Spence returning to Tottenham after a difficult spell, Leeds is in need of defensive reinforcements.

Leeds have been linked with several players, but time is running out for them to secure signings before the deadline.

Leeds United are pushing to sign a defender before the end of the transfer window on Thursday, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their efforts to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that a move for Everton's Ben Godfrey could prove to be difficult.

Signing a defender is likely to be a priority for the Yorkshire outfit in the remaining days of the market. Luke Ayling, who will see his contract expire at Elland Road at the end of the season, has joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the campaign, meaning he's likely played his final game for the club. Djed Spence, who was on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was sent back to north London after a tricky spell with the Whites, meaning Daniel Farke could be left short in defence.

Leeds have been linked with a host of new players in the winter window, but with only a few days remaining, they will need to act fast to secure some signatures.

A full-back a priority for Leeds

Earlier in the January transfer window, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the full-back position was an area of concern for Leeds, and they could look to sign a player capable of playing on both sides of defence. That could be a key reason why Farke and his recruitment team are targeting Everton's Godfrey, with Football Insider claiming that the Whites have submitted their second loan offer to sign the former Norwich City man.

Ben Godfrey - Career stats by position Position Games Centre-back 132 Defensive midfield 54 Left-back 24 Right-back 14 Central midfielder 5 All stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 29/01/2024

Godfrey has provided cover at left-back and right-back during his time at Goodison Park, as well as his more familiar role in the centre of defence. The England international can also play in the middle of the park, so he could be a useful versatile option for Farke, who previously worked with the defender during his time at Norwich.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could now have a 'window of opportunity' to secure the signature of Burnley right-back Connor Roberts. Vincent Kompany hasn't given the Welsh international a Premier League start since October and is high on Leeds' list of priorities, so there could be an ideal chance to do business for the defender before the window slams shut on Thursday.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Leo Fuhr Hjelde is close to joining Sunderland from Leeds for a fee of £2m, which could give Farke and his recruitment team some wiggle room in the market.

Related Wilfried Gnonto has had 'interest' from clubs amid new Leeds contract talks Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has attracted interest from clubs amid talk of a new contract.

Dean Jones - Leeds prioritising defensive signing

Jones has suggested that Leeds are prioritising the signing of a new defender in the January transfer window and have made inroads in doing so this month. The journalist adds that prising Godfrey away from Everton won't be easy, especially with clubs like AC Milan in the race to secure his signature. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It seems like this is the position that they are prioritising at the moment and they've made a lot of inroads in. They obviously have been starting to overhaul this team and you start to look at how they're moving on from Ayling and Firpo and kind of the core of what Leeds were is changing over time. But the defensive signing is the priority for the coming days. I think some of the names linked with them are difficult. When you look at somebody like Ben Godfrey and the level of competition that you've got, if you are Leeds and you're competing with AC Milan for the signing of a player, that's not going to be the most optimistic place in the world to be. Yeah, they're certainly looking at the situation and I'd be surprised if they didn't sign somebody in the coming days."

Leeds closing in on Premier League star

As per Football Insider, Leeds are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski, whose contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season. The 20-year-old can play on either wing, through the middle of attack, as well as in a slightly deeper role in midfield.

Musialowski has attracted interest from a host of clubs in the January transfer window, but Leeds are said to have moved into first place in the race to sign him.