Highlights Leeds United's setback at Southampton may not be the last time they endure a similar disappointment this season.

Daniel Farke's side had kept four consecutive clean sheets before last weekend's 3-1 defeat at St. Mary's.

The Whites welcome Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City to Elland Road this week.

Leeds United’s defeat at Southampton may not be the last time the Elland Road outfit are faced with a scenario like this during the Championship season, as journalist Dean Jones drops a claim on the side’s response to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League under head coach Daniel Farke this term.

Leeds United – Southampton reaction

Heading into last Saturday’s trip to Southampton, Leeds had finally seemed to hit their stride in the Championship. Despite a disappointing 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the season’s opening day, followed by a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City, the Whites had gone six games unbeaten in the league. A frustrating 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich Albion preceded a thrilling 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town.

Defeat on penalties to Salford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the end of August could have put a dampener on things. However, four consecutive clean sheets against Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Hull City and Watford, including two victories, had pushed Leeds to sixth in the Championship heading into their clash at St. Mary’s.

On the other hand, Southampton had endured a torrid time of it in the league, suffering four defeats on the spin, including a 5-0 demolition at Sunderland and a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester City. Therefore, the match was primed for a comfortable victory for Leeds on the south coast.

However, the game didn’t pan out as many would have expected, with Southampton racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time after a brace from Adam Armstrong and a strike from Will Smallbone. Pascal Struijk reduced the deficit to two goals with just over half an hour remaining, but the Whites couldn’t break down Russell Martin’s defence further and were sent packing with nothing to show for their efforts.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t believe Georginio Rutter or Joel Piroe made the most of the opportunity to showcase their talents in the mid-day fixture. Speaking after the game, Farke told BBC Radio Leeds (via BBC Sport):

“What was decisive was that our defensive behaviour was not spot on like in the last games when we had four clean sheets in a row. We need to be more aware, more awake, sharper in decisive moments. Tiny little moments can make a big difference.”

Leeds must respond when they welcome Queens Park Rangers to Elland Road on Wednesday evening, aiming to put themselves back in the top six in the hunt for a spot in the play-offs.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Ilia Gruev (Werder Bremen) Undisclosed Glenn Kamara (Rangers) Undisclosed Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

Leeds can’t feel sorry for themselves – Dean Jones

Jones says that Leeds must bounce back from this setback at Southampton and has used the Saints as an example of a side learning about life in the Championship following last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

“I don't think this will be the last time Leeds have this scenario, and there will be a few bumps in the road across this season. But what's important now is that they put it behind them because the games come so quickly in the Championship. You can't afford to feel sorry for yourself, or you can quickly fall away again. It's kind of what Southampton have already learned this season. The runs of results can go in both directions, and Leeds needs to make sure they bounce back fast from it.”

What next for Leeds?

Following Wednesday evening’s visit of QPR, Leeds welcome Bristol City to Elland Road in their final fixture before the season’s second international break. Two home clashes should represent favourable opportunities for the Whites to secure points to keep them within the automatic promotion race and back into the play-offs.

Away trips to Norwich City and Stoke City await on 21st and 25th October before a Yorkshire derby at home to Huddersfield Town rounds off the month for Farke’s side.

Are Leeds in with a chance of promotion to the Premier League?

After enduring a mixed start to the season, Leeds’ promotion credentials have been questioned. However, the squad and manager should have it within themselves to at least challenge the automatic promotion spots come the end of the season.

Exciting attacking players such as Wilfried Gnonto and Piroe are threats to any second-tier defence, whilst, in Farke, Leeds have a manager who has won the Championship title twice during his time with Norwich. Therefore, Leeds are one of the contenders to earn promotion to the Premier League but must respond to Saturday’s defeat at Southampton.