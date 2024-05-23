Highlights Leeds United and Southampton have put plans in place to make an offer for James McAtee if they seal a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Manchester City are open to cashing in on the midfielder after spending the campaign on loan with relegated Sheffield United.

Leeds and Southampton have pinpointed McAtee as a target despite still being unaware of which division they will be competing in next term.

Leeds United and Southampton have set their sights on winning the race to sign Manchester City star James McAtee when the transfer window reopens for business if they succeed in coming out on top in the Championship play-off final at Wembley this weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having already clinched the second-tier title twice during his successful Norwich City reign, German tactician Daniel Farke is one step away from reaching his objective of guiding the Whites to an immediate return to the Premier League after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion.

Despite being forced to contend with the likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento embarking on fresh challenges in the aftermath of Southampton being relegated last term, which went a long way towards Saints pocketing close to £160million thanks to departures, Russell Martin is also within touching distance of completing a successful season.

Whites and Saints Plotting Summer Move for McAtee

Both play-off finalists are prepared to pounce if promoted

Leeds and Southampton are huge admirers of McAtee after he put in a number of promising performances during a season-long loan spell with Sheffield United, according to GMS sources, and the Championship promotion-chasers have put plans in place to offer a permanent route out of parent club Manchester City.

The play-off finalists have begun making plans for the fast-approaching summer transfer window, despite still being unaware of which division they will plying their trade in next term, and the all-action creative midfielder has worked his way onto their respective shortlists of potential acquisitions.

GMS sources have been informed that Leeds and Southampton have set their sights on lodging an offer for McAtee, who has been compared to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard by former Sheffield United frontman Carl Asaba, if they emerge victorious under the Wembley arch on Sunday.

James McAtee's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Martin Odegaard James McAtee Martin Odegaard Percentage of dribblers tackled 39.4 29.3 Shots on target percentage 32.0 28.0 Ball recoveries 4.73 4.61 Tackles 1.58 1.43 Key passes 1.38 2.97 Blocks 1.03 0.67 Assists 0.15 0.29 Goals 0.15 0.23 Statistics correct as of 23/05/2024

The England under-21 international racked up five goals and registered a further four assists over the course of 33 appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign, which included one substitute outing for Manchester City prior to his temporary move away from the Etihad Stadium, but he was unable to keep Sheffield United in the top flight.

GMS sources understand that Leeds and Southampton can be optimistic of their chances of landing McAtee if they up the ante in their pursuit as he does not feature in the reigning Premier League champions' long-term plans, resulting in them being willing to sanction his departure in the summer.

The 21-year-old's £10,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until 2026, but Manchester City are ready to cash in on their academy graduate as it has become clear that he will find it difficult to break into the forefront of chief Pep Guardiola's thinking while the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are still at his disposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jason McAtee ended a Premier League fixture with 100 per cent pass accuracy on four occasions this season, including when he started Sheffield United's 6-0 thumping at the hands of Arsenal in March

Guardiola Ready to Sell McAtee if Demands are Met

Man City have set their sights on cashing in

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are open to offloading McAtee if an offer reaches the £20million mark in the coming weeks, meaning that Farke and Martin are already aware of what it would take to reach an agreement if they look to lure him to Leeds and Southampton respectively.

Having been handed seven outings by the one-time Champions League winners, it appears that the box-to-box midfielder's days at his boyhood club are numbered and a move is on the cards if he wants to become one of the first names on the team sheet and progress in his career.

Southampton are long-term admirers of McAtee and looked at securing his services during the early stages of the season as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GMS that a move could not be ruled out due to then-director of football Jason Wilcox having connections with Manchester City, and their interest has refused to go away.

