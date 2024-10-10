With Leeds United pushing for promotion once more this season they will need all the help they can get if they wish to escape the Championship, and Daniel Farke may lean on the experience of Max Wober if the defender can put his injury worries behind him according to Graham Smyth.

Leeds were so close to returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, but were pipped to the post by Southampton in the play-off final. Farke has picked himself and his squad back up again and are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the top flight this season. The Yorkshire club is currently fifth in the table after nine games, and are just three points off the top spot.

But, getting out of the Championship is no mean feat, and a number of injuries have weakened Farke's squad. Still, the return of Max Wober, whenever that may be, could end up being a real boost to the Leeds cause.

Wober's Injury Record is Worrying

Leeds star has missed a lot of the season already

As per a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wober's season has been massively disrupted by injuries already. He has managed just one appearance this season, in the Carabao Cup, missing every game in the Championship so far.

A number of injuries have led to Wober undergoing surgery on his knee recently, and the resulting operation will keep the Austrian defender out for a further six weeks. But once he is able to return, Smyth believes the former Salzburg star could become a "real blessing" for Farke's side and backed him to get more game time if he can stay fit.

"Another player for whom the season is yet to really get going. An Austrian international of his experience and leadership abilities, in the Championship, could be a real blessing for Leeds. But injuries, plural, and a recent knee operation have ruled him out for six weeks. "To date he hasn't played a minute of Championship football and has had just one underwhelming Carabao Cup appearance to reflect on. Even if Struijk and Firpo have the left-hand side of the defence locked down, there will surely be opportunities for Wober to force his way in and see game time if he can just stay fit long enough."

Wober Can Make a Difference

Wober's return could be big boost for Leeds

Wober went on loan last season to Farke's former club, Borussia Monchengladbach, but played a big part in the Leeds team that was relegated from the Premier League in 2022/23.

In the meantime, Leeds United have relied on Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo to man the left-side of the defence, and the pair have worked well together, with Leeds conceding just seven goals in their nine league games so far.

It would be an understatement to suggest that "the season is yet to really get going" for Wober, but it sounds like there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel for the player and his club.

Max Wober 2022/23 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 19 Minutes 1,444 Pass completion % 70.6 Tackles won per 90 1.19 Blocks per 90 2.29 Clearances per 90 4.79

Leeds United have not had much luck with injuries so far this season, and will be hoping that turns around soon. They are currently without their captain Ethan Ampadu, as well as new signing Manor Solomon, Daniel James, and Ilia Gruev.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024