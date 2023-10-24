Highlights Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is establishing himself as a key player in the club's promotion push to return to the Premier League at Elland Road.

Journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict on reported valuations on the winger.

The Netherlands U21 scored a brace in the Whites' stunning 3-2 comeback victory at Norwich City last weekend.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville will be “key” in the side’s promotion push at Elland Road, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on his potential valuation.

The Whites hope to achieve promotion back to the Premier League under head coach Daniel Farke. A positive string of recent results has seen them close the gap on the automatic promotion spots, currently occupying a place in the Championship play-offs.

Last weekend, Leeds pulled off an impressive comeback victory at Norwich City, where Farke had previously been head coach before his sacking in 2021. The Whites hope to continue their form heading into an essential set of fixtures this week.

Summerville is establishing himself as an important player at Leeds

Following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last season, several key members of the club’s first-team squad sought a departure to ensure they remained competing at the top level. Tyler Adams left to join AFC Bournemouth, whilst players such as Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison left on loan for the remainder of the season. However, one of Leeds’ talented young stars, Summerville, remained at Elland Road, hoping to establish himself as an essential member of Farke’s team in the club’s battle to return to the Premier League.

The Netherlands U21 international made a name for himself last season, hitting the back of the net four times and providing two assists in 31 appearances for the club. A late winner in a stunning 2-1 victory over Liverpool proved the highlight of the 21-year-old’s campaign as Leeds battled to avoid the drop. Last season, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Summerville, alongside Wilfried Gnonto, had been two of Leeds’ best-performing players in the latter stages of the campaign.

However, a rotten run of form for the Yorkshire giants followed, and relegation to the Championship was confirmed on the campaign's final day. Summerville has taken to the second tier by storm, registering six goal contributions in nine appearances this term.

Crysencio Summerville - stats vs Leeds' Championship squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.69 1st Man of the match awards 4 1st Goals 4 2nd Assists 2 3rd Shots per game 3.7 1st Key passes per game 2.9 1st Crosses per game 2.2 1st Dribbles per game 2.4 1st Fouled per game 2.1 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that reports of Summerville being worth between £20m-£25m would make the winger a bargain for anyone who snapped up his services. The journalist believes the Dutchman’s performances will be critical after his brace in the Whites’ 3-2 comeback victory at Norwich last weekend.

“You see him tipped to be a player worth about £20m-£25m. To be honest, I think that'd be generous. It would be a bargain if you could snap up somebody like this. Even when he made his introduction to this team, you could see the magic that he had in him. I like players like this anyway, and for Leeds, it's so important that he has managed to find this form. So, to get that double was significant to him to feel part of where they're heading right now. He could have left in the summer and easily pushed harder for it. But he decided to stay part of this and try to get Leeds up. “That was a massive result for them at the weekend because it wasn't going well at one stage. So, to turn it around shows what this team is about on a mental level and what they can produce on the pitch. Players like Summerville are key.”

Summerville being ‘monitored’ by Premier League clubs

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, several Premier League clubs are monitoring Summerville heading into the winter transfer window. The Italian journalist claims that Bournemouth, Burnley, and Everton had all been interested in the winger’s services, but any deal must wait until the turn of the year.

However, Summerville has previously rejected the chance to return to the Premier League in favour of staying at Leeds, as he feels he has become a key player at Elland Road. But performances like the one he produced at Norwich will only heighten top-flight clubs’ interest in his services as they edge towards 2024.

Leeds’ upcoming fixtures

Leeds and Summerville hope to build on last weekend’s success at Carrow Road when they head to Staffordshire to take on Stoke City on Wednesday evening. The Whites have won three games on the spin and hope to make that four at the Bet365 Stadium.

This weekend, Leeds host Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road. The Terriers will be keen to spring a surprise against their illustrious rivals, and Farke will expect a challenging game despite the difference in league positions.

Fixtures against Watford and Hull City await the Championship giants before the season pauses for the November international break.

