Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt is in real danger of seeing his career stall after failing to secure a move away from Elland Road in the summer amid a lack of opportunities under Daniel Farke - but journalist Graeme Bailey has stated that the reason for the forward's failed exit over the transfer window was due to his 'Premier League wages'.

Leeds signed Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic when the Latics were undergoing a financial crisis, costing them just £1million in the summer of 2020 when the Whites were promoted to the Premier League after a 16-year-hiatus. Starting life promisingly, he scored twice in the top-flight and earned comparisons to England legend Wayne Rooney - but Leeds ultimately went down, and he has found it tough to garner game time since. It was thought that he could move on - but Bailey has suggested that his wages three interested clubs off the scent.

Bailey: Gelhardt Is On "Premier League Wages"

The youngster didn't move on the basis that clubs can't afford him

Leeds still have one of the highest wage bills in the Championship, despite relegation from the Premier League happening over a year ago - with the Whites aiming to return to the promised land at the second time of asking following play-off final heartbreak last season.

The likes of Junior Firpo, Brenden Aaronson, Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto are still at the club, but whilst some of their best players have been kept on at Elland Road, there are some players that should have been moved on.

Joe Gelhardt's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 192 23rd Shots Per Game 0.5 13th Times Fouled Per Game 0.4 =18th Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =17th Key Passes Per Game 0.2 23rd Match rating 6.07 29th

Gelhardt is one of those players. He has only featured in one minute of Championship action this season, entering the fray in the dying embers of Leeds' 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in early August - and he failed to feature heavily for the Whites in last season's rollercoaster campaign, with his most recent start coming in August 2023 against West Bromwich Albion at the start of the campaign.

With Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe all likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order to start up front, Gelhardt could well have been loaned out by the Whites for the current campaign - but Bailey has told LeedsUnited.News that his hefty salary has deterred interest from potentially interested clubs. He said:

“I think so, but he [Gelhardt] is on huge money at Leeds. That is the reason he is still at Leeds, he’s being paid far too much money. He got Premier League wages. “He might play a part but I don’t envisage it that much between now and January. Not that you wish ill on anyone, but you’d hope he isn’t needed between now and January.”

Gelhardt Needs to Move to Continue His Development

The striker isn't doing himself any favours by remaining at Elland Road

Gelhardt's agent will surely be looking for moves this season, such is the little amount of game time the Liverpool-born star is receiving. His fleeting outing against Middlesbrough in the League Cup showed that he is still on the peripherals of the squad, but Leeds lost 3-0 and any chances of game time in that competition have vanished into thin air.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Gelhardt has 21 goals in 28 games for England's youth sides.

At the age of 22, Gelhardt needs to move on for his own good, having played just 30 minutes in Championship game time over the past year.

Sunderland took him on loan whilst Leeds were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season, where he scored three goals and registered three assists in 20 games for the Black Cats; but his development will continue to stall until he finds a move away from the club.

