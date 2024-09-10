Leeds United defender Maximilan Wober missed Austria's 2-1 defeat to Norway as he's suffering from knee problems and is deemed 'slightly injured', according to various Austrian publications.

Wober, who has yet to feature in the Championship for Leeds this season, was left out of Ralf Ragnick's lineup for their trip to Oslo, after playing 90 minutes against Slovenia in Ljubljana on Friday night. The 26-year-old was reportedly keen to leave the West Yorkshire club in the final week of the transfer window on loan, although was ultimately unable to secure a move.

Daniel Farke has opted to reintegrate Wober, and started him in Leeds' 3-0 home League Cup defeat to Middlesbrough in mid-August. News of injury issues will be a blow to the German manager, who currently has just two senior centre-backs at his disposal aside from the Austrian in Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon.

Wober is 'Slightly Injured'

The defender is suffering from knee problems

Since arriving at Elland Road from RB Salzburg in January 2023 for a fee in the region of £11 million, Wober has struggled to establish himself as a mainstay at the heart of the Whites' defence. Managing 16 Premier League appearances in the club's relegation run-in during the 2022/23 season, the former Ajax man was shipped out on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach for the duration of last campaign.

Starting 24 Bundesliga games, Wober didn't demonstrate enough during his stint in Western Germany to prompt Gladbach to acquire him permanently. Leeds were said to be entertaining offers for the central defender this summer after returning from his loan, but no such move materialised.

Now, he is part of a defensive cohort that is light on centre-half options. Struijk and Rodon have completed 90 minutes as a partnership in each of the side's opening four games, with Wober only called upon for a Carabao Cup encounter.

However, this does suggest he's next in line in the pecking order, and reports coming out of Austria suggesting he's struggling with fitness issues will be a concern for Farke. Der Standard claim Wober was replaced against Norway by Philipp Lienhart as he's 'slightly injured', while Die Presse explain that this injury issue can be attributed to 'knee problems'.

Leeds face a strong Burnley side after the international break, before a difficult trip to Cardiff City the following week, with Farke hoping both Struijk and Rodon remain fit so he doesn't have to make significant changes to his back-line.

Wober's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.57 Tackles Per 90 2.87 Interceptions Per 90 1.65 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.04

Meslier Wants Release Clause in Leeds Contract

The keeper has two years left on his deal

Another potential concern for Farke as he attempts to lead his team back to the top flight is the contract situation of goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Yorkshire outfit received a worrying update regarding the French star, as Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he wants a release clause to be inserted into any new contract he signs, that would come into effect if Leeds fail to get promoted once again.

The shot-stopper has become an indispensable figure in Farke's team, keeping 18 clean sheets in 44 Championship appearances last season, and wants assurances that he'll be allowed to leave for a top flight club if the Whites don't return to the Premier League.

Meslier has attracted interest from Monaco, Marseille and Celta Vigo since the club's relegation but he has stayed at the club and still has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/09/2024