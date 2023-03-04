Leeds United star and some of his team-mates have goals in them but are not delivering.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford and some of his team-mates have goals in them but are not delivering right now, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 29-year-old has not been at his best this season, though that is partly down to injury.

Leeds news – Patrick Bamford

Bamford was recently criticised by former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor for his performance in Leeds' 1-0 win against Southampton last weekend.

"I wouldn’t get carried away if I was Leeds because that was painful to watch today," Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

"Bamford couldn’t move. I don’t understand why they’re still starting him. Leeds and Southampton, for me, are still bang in trouble."

As per Transfermarkt, Bamford has scored just one goal in 17 Premier League outings this season.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Patrick Bamford and Leeds?

Taylor has criticised Bamford and Leeds for not scoring enough goals. When asked if that could be a problem for Javi Gracia, the Daily Express journalist told GiveMeSport: "Definitely, but the thing is, when I look at Leeds' squad, I see goals in the team, but they don't seem to deliver.

"I've never been a big fan of Bamford, although it's clear when he's in form, he certainly can find the goal. But he seems to miss quite a lot of chances."

Will Patrick Bamford come good for Leeds?

If he can stay fit and get a run of starts, then he certainly can. The Englishman has obviously proven before that he can deliver in this division.

Back in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Bamford scored 17 goals in 38 appearances (also via Transfermarkt), helping the Whites to an impressive ninth-placed finish upon their return to the top flight.

Leeds could desperately do with that kind of firepower now in their bid to avoid the drop.

Bamford, who is earning £70,000 a week at Elland Road, according to Spotrac, has not been able to reach those heights again. His injury problems and perhaps the departure of Marcelo Bielsa, who he truly flourished under, have impacted him.

Still, this is an England international; there is a good forward in there. Gracia just has to find a way to get him firing again, and if he can do that, it would give Leeds a massive boost in their relegation battle.

It remains to be seen whether Bamford will get back to his best, but he can certainly offer Leeds something in this second part of the campaign.

