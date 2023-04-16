Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could look to reassess his future if the club was to be relegated back down to the Championship again, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones reiterated how much the 26-year-old loves the club and how much he wishes to stay at Elland Road, despite the threat of relegation.

Leeds United news – Jack Harrison

Leeds recently announced that £11m man Jack Harrison had penned a fresh deal with the club to see him remain at the club until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old underwent a medical at Leicester City on transfer deadline day before Leeds pulled the plug on the potential deal.

Sky Sports then reported weeks later that Harrison was set to sign a long-term contract at Leeds on fresh terms to end any speculation over his future.

Just recently, Dean Jones spoke to GIVEMESPORT and suggested that Harrison has the ability to become Leeds’ best player.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Whites signed him from Manchester City for £11m back in 2021, following an extensive three-year-long period at Elland Road.

What has Dean Jones said about Leeds United and Jack Harrison?

Jones reiterated Harrison’s love for the club and his desire to remain at Elland Road.

Nevertheless, Jones has stated that he may have to rethink his future if Leeds were to be relegated from England’s top division to the Championship.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “If Leeds were to get dragged down again, if they were to end up getting relegated, then that still might be a circumstance that forces him to have a rethink around this for the sake of his career.

“And that was probably the only thing that will now consider him having the break from Leeds. But ideally, you can see how much he loves the club, and that he wants to stay.”

How has Jack Harrison performed this season?

According to Transfermarkt, the Leeds midfielder has scored five times and provided nine assists across all competitions this season.

His side are currently in the middle of a fierce relegation battle and Javi Gracia will be relying on the brilliance of Harrison to retain Leeds’ Premier League status.

They sit 16th in the Premier League table, but Fotmob ranks Harrison as Leeds’ second-best player with a 6.95 rating. He ranks the highest in the assist standings with six and is third-placed in Leeds’ goals tally, with four.

Harrison excels in key passes, dribbles and crosses per game as he comes out on top compared to his teammates, with 1.6, 1.4 and 1.1 respectively.

Leeds must hold on to one of their most prized assets as he continues to perform in their toughest period of the season, scoring in three of their last five domestic outings.

His best season at the club came in the 2020/21 season, where he accrued 16 goal contributions. Gracia will be praying for similar levels of productivity in the closing stages of this term.