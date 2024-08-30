Leeds United are still pushing to sign Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer in what would be a statement signing on deadline day, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Whites have had a busy summer transfer window with 18 departures across the first-team including first-team stars Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, and six arrivals including the permanent arrival of Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle plus loan deals for Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon.

However, Daniel Farke still wants more additions to his squad before Friday's 11pm deadline and while the club are set to see Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt join the club they are still pushing for another midfield signing too.

Leeds Still Pushing for Gustavo Hamer

Club had a £13m bid rejected already

Leeds have shown a big interest in signing Hamer, who signed for Sheffield United in a £15million deal from Coventry last summer, but their initial £13million bid was rejected by the Blades earlier in the week.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Brazilian-born 27-year-old, who has been described as "phenomenal", would accept a move to Elland Road should a deal be agreed, but according to the Sheffield Star the Whites would have to "significantly raise their offer" to convince the Blades to sell.

Reports on Thursday also suggested that Leeds had tabled an offer that would see Joel Piroe move to Bramall Lane in a swap deal, however the Whites have denied that was the case.

Busy Deadline Day at Elland Road

Club pushing for several incomings to be done

The 49ers are close to sealing a deal to bring in Japan international Ao Tanaka and Swiss left-back Isaac Schmidt on deadline day, with both players in the UK to undergo a medical before an official announcement.

But the club are also pushing to get a deal done for Freiburg star Roland Sallai, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that they are pushing to get a £10million deal over the line as they fear a potential hijack since the player also has offers on the table from France and Germany.