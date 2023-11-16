Highlights Leeds United star Georginio Rutter could help fulfil his promise by working with Thierry Henry on France U21 duty.

The centre-forward still remains' the Whites' club record signing at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke is set to lose the services of Sam Greenwood and one other talented academy prospect.

Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter could “unlock new levels” whilst working with ex-Premier League legend Thierry Henry on international duty, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on the centre-forward’s mentality at Elland Road.

Whites head coach Daniel Farke hasn’t seen the young forward produce as much as the player would have hoped despite last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds are one of the favourites to seal promotion from the Championship this term and are the most likely side to chase down the early runaway teams in the race for one of the top two slots. The Yorkshire giants endured a tumultuous summer in the transfer window. Following significant departures, a mass overhaul of players was required.

In January, Leeds broke their transfer record to sign Rutter from Hoffenheim in a £35.5m deal. The centre-forward agreed upon a five-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road, keeping him tied to the club until the summer of 2028. Upon his arrival, Rutter told Sky Sports News:

“I'm very happy to be here, and I'm very excited to start. I run, and I bring a lot of energy to the pitch. I like dribbling and playing beautifully, scoring goals and getting assists. I hope [I can get the goals that take Leeds up the table].”

However, life for Rutter hasn’t been easy at Elland Road. He was signed under the management of Jesse Marsch, who was sacked in February and replaced later that month by Javi Gracia. The Spanish head coach was fired from Elland Road and replaced by experienced manager Sam Allardyce in May.

Unfortunately, the appointment did not inspire a turnaround, and Leeds fell into the Championship for the first time since 2020. Rutter could only produce a single assist as the Yorkshire outfit’s fate was sealed on the season’s final day following a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite confidence taking a hit, Rutter remained at Elland Road during the summer transfer window and has bagged three goals in 16 appearances this term. Leeds’ marquee signing of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe for £10m-plus could have restricted the 21-year-old’s appearances for Farke’s side, but he has still managed to force himself to be a regular.

However, Jones told GIVEMESPORT in October that Rutter ‘could not live up’ to expectations in the Whites’ defeat at Southampton this season. But a call-up to the France U21 squad offers Rutter the chance to work with manager Thierry Henry, who ranks seventh in the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer charts.

Georginio Rutter - vs current Leeds Championship squad 23/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.44 2nd Goals 3 4th Assists 5 =1st Key passes per game 2.5 2nd Shots per game 2.5 4th Dribbles per game 2.4 =1st Fouled per game 1.7 2nd Aerial duels won per game 1.2 =6th Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that Henry’s ability to teach Rutter “new skills” can only be a positive thing for Leeds, even if Farke would have preferred the centre-forward to rest during the break. The journalist also says the Whites’ record signing “believes he can go to the top.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I can't see how it would hurt to work with Henry. I understand sometimes you don't want your players going away on international duty, and you’d rather they just had a rest. But, ultimately, if you're a player of this type and you've got Henry potentially able to unlock new levels within you and teach you new skills, it's got to be a positive thing. Rutter is a player who believes he can go to the very top, and it's impossible from a player’s point of view to turn down the possibility of going to work with Henry. So, surely it can only lead to good things.”

Leeds transfer news

Leeds fans will have thanked Sam Greenwood, who scored a curling free-kick for Middlesbrough in a victory over Leicester City. The goal allowed the Whites to close in on the East Midlands outfit.

The 21-year-old has now scored four goals in six games for Boro. He is flourishing in his development and has been afforded regular gametime. However, it has emerged that Middlesbrough have the option to sign Greenwood for £1.5m at the end of the season, meaning Leeds are set to lose one of their top academy prospects in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Whites are on the verge of selling Finley Gorman, a 15-year-old who will move to treble-holders Manchester City. The two clubs have agreed to a seven-figure fee, considered a British record for a player his age. The deal is not completed, but both parties are confident that the final details will eventually be agreed upon and signed.

