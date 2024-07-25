Highlights Leeds United offer £3.4m for Cologne's Dejan Ljubicic.

Cologne have rejected the offer, and want to give him a new contract.

Ljubicic is open to the move and could replace Glen Kamara.

Leeds United have tabled a £3.4million offer for Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, according to BILD.

The Whites are looking for new midfielder reinforcements this summer after selling Archie Gray to Tottenham for £40million and Glen Kamara to Rennes for £8.6m just one season after both became members of the squad.

Daniel Farke has now returned to the Bundesliga for a new midfield target, but Koln aren't willing to let him leave easily and have rejected the opening offer from Elland Road chiefs.

Leeds United to Raid Bundesliga

New midfielders needed at Elland Road

Ljubicic is an experienced midfielder and would likely be the direct replacement for Kamara in that box-to-box midfield role, and would slot in alongside new club captain Ethan Ampadu and another former Bundesliga midfielder in Ilia Gruev.

Ljubicic made 27 appearances for Koln last season and has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the club, but they are keen to hand him a new contract which is why managing director Christian Keller rejected the offer.

Ljubicic and Kamara stat comparison for 2023/24 Stat Ljubicic Kamara Games 24(2) 33(4) Goals 0 0 Assists 2 3 Pass completion % 79.5% 92.7% Tackles 43 38

Ljubicic is open to the move however as he has no intention of signing a new deal in Germany, which should encourage the 49ers to make a fresh offer for the 26-year-old Austrian.

There's no mention of how much any second offer would be for, but the expectation is that Koln will have to sell him this summer should he not agree to a new contract before the window closes next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Glen Kamara has more combined tackles, clearances and interceptions (109) than Dejan Ljubicic (104) in 2023/24 league games.

Leeds United Expect More Transfer Business

Several players could still leave Elland Road

While Farke has already added four players to his squad this summer with Joe Rodon signing permanently after his loan, Alex Cairns coming in from Salford, Joe Rothwell joining on loan from Bournemouth and Jayden Bogle signing from rivals Sheffield United.

But Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Cody Drameh, Ian Poveda, Charlie Cresswell and Kristoffer Klaesson have also left the club and even more are expected to move on before the transfer window shuts.

There is heavy interest in star wingers Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto from Premier League clubs, and the expectation is that they could be sold after the club failed to earn promotion to the top-flight last season.

Speculation is also rife about the future of forwards Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe, while Junior Firpo has been linked with a move back to Real Betis too.

The remained of the transfer window is sure to be busy but Farke has made his move to add to the midfield, with the hope a deal can be done before the opening Championship fixture against Portsmouth on August 10th.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.