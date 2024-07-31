Highlights Leeds United have tabled a €3m bid for Fenerbahce's Ryan Kent.

Daniel Farke wants attacking additions after losing Jaidon Anthony, while there are question marks around Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Jose Mourinho has deemed him surplus to requirements in Istanbul after taking over as manager.

Leeds United have tabled a €3million bid for Fenerbahce attacker Ryan Kent, according to Haber Ekspres.

The Whites have been linked with a move for the English winger for several years, and missed out on his signature after they were relegated from the Premier League when he instead opted to move to Turkey for a new adventure.

But his time in Istanbul has been far from productive and a return to England is now on the cards with new manager Jose Mourinho indicating that the 26-year-old is not part of his plans for the new season.

Leeds United Make Bid for Ryan Kent

£2.5million offer tabled and talks held

With the Championship season less than two weeks away, Leeds are keen to bolster their squad in order to get back to the Premier League having narrowly missed out on promotion following defeat in the playoff final to Southampton last time out.

Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have left the club permanently in deals worth around a combined £50milliion, while Charlie Cresswell joined Toulouse too. They have made signings to strengthen though with Joe Rodon joining permanently from Tottenham after his successful loan spell last season, while Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle have arrived too.

Ryan Kent SuperLig Stats 2023/24 Games 1(7) Goals 0 Assists 0

But with major question marks around the futures of wingers Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto ahead of the August 30th deadline this summer, Farke and the 49ers have made their move to bolster the attacking department.

Former Rangers winger Kent has been a long-time target at Elland Road and they have now looked tofor the out-of-favour winger, who has previously been dubbed "electric" by James Tavernier..

There is an open spot in attack even without Summerville and Gnonto moving on this summer, after Jaidon Anthony returned to Bournemouth after his loan spell wasn't made permanent by the Whites.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Ryan Kent only played 144 minutes of league action during his debut season with Fenerbahce.

Leeds Want Norwich Star Gabriel Sara

Crystal Palace also interested in Brazilian midfielder

With a month to go in the transfer window, there is expected to be plenty of business at Elland Road with regards to incomings, and a top target is Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara.

After losing both Kamara and Gray, the midfield is a position that needs strengthening the summer and Farke has identified the 25-year-old as a top target although he faces competition from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Whites have also had a bid rejected for Bundesliga star Dejan Ljubicic and could go back in with a new offer before the deadline, while exits could happen at any point with the 49ers admitting that they will sell players if they receive the right offers.

