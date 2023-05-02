Leeds United manager Javi Gracia’s call to drop Wilfried Gnonto from the starting XI at Elland Road has been his “bravest decision”, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 53-year-old’s future is in doubt as the Whites scramble to secure their Premier League survival this season.

Leeds news – Latest

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds are set to sack Gracia, with the club said to favour Sam Allardyce as his replacement as they look to retain their Premier League status over the next four games.

Director of Football Victor Orta could also be on his way out of the club following a string of failures in recruitment and managerial appointments in recent times.

The current head coach had initially inspired an upturn in results following a 1-0 victory over Southampton before a 4-2 triumph at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But performances have since taken a turn for the worse, and Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth looks to be the final nail in the coffin for Gracia’s ill-fated spell in charge at Elland Road.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Leeds faithful are “more frustrated than ever” with the playing staff and management as they teeter on the brink of relegation back to the Championship.

And the journalist has used the former Watford manager’s decision to drop Gnonto as an example of a decision that has rattled the Leeds fan base.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds are rattled, aren’t they? The manager hasn't paid off.

“Anything he does just doesn't seem to work out. He's made some bold choices.

“I think Gnonto is probably the bravest decision he's made by leaving him out for those games, and the fans were frustrated by that.”

What next for Leeds?

On the face of it, it does seem like an odd decision to drop Gnonto from the starting XI, given the 19-year-old has been one of the shining lights of a dismal campaign for the club.

The £20,000 per-week earner has bagged four goals and produced the same number of assists in his 24 appearances for Leeds.

With behind-the-scenes rumours set to dominate the headlines, the squad must now focus on their remaining four fixtures as they attempt to salvage their top-flight status.

The Whites travel to reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday before Newcastle United are the visitors to Elland Road the following weekend.

The Yorkshire outfit close the campaign with a potentially season-defining clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium before the final day sees the visit of Tottenham Hotspur in what could be Leeds’ biggest fixture for many a year.

With Gracia’s spell at Leeds set to reach its conclusion, chairman Andrea Radrizzani is sure to look back on the campaign and rue some of the decisions that he’s made in a bid to keep the club afloat in the Premier League.

But the focus must remain on scraping enough points from the remaining 12 on offer as Leeds look to earn a fourth consecutive season of top-flight football at Elland Road.