Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is likely to reintegrate Brenden Aaronson back into his squad if promotion is secured and Union Berlin do not sign him permanently.

The creative midfielder headed to Germany on a season-long loan deal after the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Aaronson turned down the opportunity to join Fulham due to Champions League football being on offer at Union Berlin.

Leeds United are expected to welcome Brenden Aaronson back into the fold if Premier League action returns to Elland Road next season after a key development has emerged, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The United States international was among the big-name stars to head through the exit door as the Whites recouped close to £27million thanks to departures during the summer window, but head coach Daniel Farke has set his sights on securing promotion from the Championship despite being forced to contend with a significant turnover of players.

Leeds latest news - Brenden Aaronson

Leeds' failure to remain in the Premier League following a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of last season resulted in it being almost inevitable that Aaronson would embark on a fresh challenge as, according to The Athletic, a relegation release clause was put into his contract when he joined less than 12 months earlier.

The creative midfielder headed to Yorkshire in a £25million switch from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, which allowed him to seal a reunion with then-Whites chief Jesse Marsch last summer, but it did not take long for him to negotiate a move elsewhere as it became clear that he was not interested in competing in the second tier.

Aaronson linked up with Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan, which is allowing him to feature in the Champions League, while there is an option to make the switch permanent.

The German outfit were not the only side looking to take advantage of the 22-year-old's relegation release clause as Fulham were willing to hand him another opportunity to shine in the Premier League by looking to take him on loan, but the offer of continental football with Urs Fischer's side proved to be too good to turn down.

Leeds United summer departures Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Aaronson's decision to leave Leeds for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign resulted in respected journalist Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that it will be difficult to repair his Whites career, with his move to Yorkshire proving to be a mistake.

The former Philadelphia Union talisman has gone on to make eight appearances in his new surroundings, although the early stages of his Union Berlin stint were hindered by being sent off during a Bundesliga win over Darmstadt during the opening month of the campaign.

Farke 'will have to give Aaronson a chance' - Dean Jones

Jones understands that Aaronson still wants to prove his worth in the Premier League and, as a result, would be keen to reignite his Leeds career if a return to the top flight is secured and Union Berlin do not take advantage of an option to turn his loan move into a permanent agreement.

The reputable reporter feels German tactician Farke will be left with little choice but to hand the American an opportunity to repair his relationship with the Whites' fans.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"If Leeds get back to the Premier League, I do expect Aaronson to be back in the fold. He still wants to cut it in the Premier League, and I think they'd have to give him another chance. "There are plenty of times where players have had a second crack of the whip, and they have figured things out. It's a big if, though, at the moment, because there is still such a long way to go. "Leeds are obviously being mentioned in line with promotion, but we all know there are dips that come across the course of a Championship season. It's all going to be about how they come through those moments."

Read more: Leeds not signing £15k-a-week star 'disappointing' at Elland Road

How much has Aaronson cost Leeds per goal contribution?

Aaronson penned a £45,000-per-week contract, according to Spotrac, when he swapped Salzburg for Leeds last year, but he struggled to make a serious impact.

The playmaker has admitted that the second half of last season was 'tough', with behind-the-scenes difficulties hindering the Whites' hopes of avoiding the drop, but the Yorkshire outfit would have still been hoping for more creativity and productivity after their lucrative investment.

Aaronson only went on to find the back of the net once, which came during the convincing win over Chelsea during the opening month of the 2022/23 season, and provided a further three assists for his teammates over the course of 40 appearances.

That means, when his £25million transfer fee and £2.34million annual salary are combined, each goal contribution was worth £6.835million prior to his loan departure.