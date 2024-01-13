Highlights Leeds United pinpointed Hellas Verona full-back Josh Doig and West Ham United's Ben Johnson as targets after Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough on loan.

Johnson has entered the final six months of his contract and the Hammers are open to sanctioning his exit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes the 23-year-old could be among Leeds boss Daniel Farke's January acquisitions.

Leeds United were in 'active pursuit' of Hellas Verona's Josh Doig, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United star Ben Johnson 'could be the one' who ends up heading to Elland Road as boss Daniel Farke looks to bolster his defensive options.

The Whites allowed fan favourite Luke Ayling to join Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the season earlier this week, having made the pre-Christmas decision not to extend his contract, and his exit came after fellow right-back Djed Spence was sent back to Tottenham Hotspur thanks to taking advantage of a break clause.

It means that Farke, who has led Leeds to a promotion push after spending more than £30million on reinforcements during the summer, is scouring the market for reinforcements ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline.

Whites eyeing Johnson and Doig

Leeds are interested in acquiring Johnson on loan for the rest of the season, according to The Athletic, with Farke pinpointing him as a target after it has emerged that Nottingham Forest do not wish to offload Neco Williams.

The report suggests the Under-21 Euro 2023 winner, who has been limited to just four starts since the campaign got underway, is being coveted by the Whites as he is comfortable featuring in either full-back position and has also been utilised in midfield earlier in his career.

Johnson boasts plenty of Premier League experience, resulting in Leeds not being the only Championship high-flyers setting their sights on landing him in recent months as Southampton also launched enquiries during the final days of the summer window.

Ben Johnson's Premier League record Appearances 57 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 12/1/2024

The 23-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract at West Ham, where he pockets £20,000-per-week, and that has resulted in suitors sniffing an opportunity to acquire his services for a cut-price fee ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers are willing to sanction Johnson's exit if a suitable offer is tabled, giving Leeds optimism of striking a deal, but Farke was also eyeing a move for Hellas Verona's Doig, before transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Saturday that he could be on his way to Marseille instead, via his X account.

It was understood that the Whites were battling it out with Rangers and Marseille to land the Scotsman this month, having impressed with his performances in Serie A this term, but he would have headed to Elland Road without any experience in English football.

Hellas Verona were in a strong negotiating position as Doig's contract - which is worth slightly more than £10,600-per-week - still has two-and-a-half years to run, so Leeds would have had to meet the Italian outfit's demands if they want to get their man.

Dean Jones - Johnson emerges as attainable option for Farke

Although Jones understands that Leeds have secured scouting reports on Doig, which had led to them potentially setting their sights on acquiring his services from Hellas Verona, West Ham's Johnson could prove to be the full-back who ends up heading to Yorkshire.

The reputable journalist feels the Europa Conference League winner fits the bill as Farke is scouring the market for available options who boast specific experience and traits as they go in search of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Speaking on the full-back situation, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He [Doig] is a target that both [Leeds and Rangers] were very well informed on, and Arsenal have been kept in touch with his progress over the past year or so. "He is a really good player and, obviously, both Leeds and Rangers could do with a boost in his position, so this is becoming an active pursuit of an attainable player. "But, from a Leeds perspective, it really does seem like they are going after a few players that have specific experience and traits. Ben Johnson, from West Ham, is attainable and could be the one."

Summerville wanted by Premier League duo

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Football Insider, and they are willing to play the waiting game after it has emerged that his current employers are determined to resist all offers ahead of the February 1 deadline.

The report suggests that Farke has no intention of offloading the Dutchman, who still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £15,000-per-week contract, but his Premier League suitors are undeterred and have refused to rule out the possibility of making a bid in the summer.

Reliable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Summerville would be a 'really good fit' for Aston Villa as they aim to build on a positive first half of the campaign, with their target having the potential to thrive in the correct system.

Top flight outfits are circling for the 22-year-old after he went into the weekend having found the back of the net 12 times and provided a further six assists for his teammates over the course of 23 Championship outings this season, resulting in him playing a pivotal role in Leeds' push for promotion.

Having made the £1.3million switch from Feyenoord in September 2020, Summerville has gone on to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet under Farke's stewardship, and Leeds would stand to make a significant profit.