Highlights Brenden Aaronson is in line to return to Leeds United ahead of schedule as his Union Berlin loan has not gone to plan.

The United States international was initially due to spend the entire campaign with the Bundesliga outfit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes regaining support from the Leeds fanbase will be among Aaronson's first objectives if he heads back to Elland Road in the coming weeks.

The creative midfielder was among a host of big-names to leave the Whites after failing to maintain their Premier League status last season, which allowed new boss Daniel Farke to boost his transfer kitty thanks to pocketing more than £27.5million from departures during the summer window.

But Aaronson, who only found the back of the net once over the course of 40 appearances last term, is facing an uncertain future ahead of the fast-approaching winter transfer window opening for business at the turn of the year.

Aaronson set to hold discussions over Leeds return

Aaronson is poised to hold crunch talks with Leeds chief Farke ahead of potentially returning to Elland Road next month, according to TEAMtalk, after struggling to make a positive impact at Union Berlin has resulted in him considering his options.

The report suggests the German tactician is open to the idea of the 23-year-old, who completed a season-long loan move which does not include an option to make the switch permanent, returning to Yorkshire ahead of schedule as he could be critical in boosting the Whites' hopes of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Although Union Berlin were not the only side in the market for Aaronson following Leeds' relegation to the Championship - with Fulham willing to hand him another opportunity to shine in the top flight by looking to take him on loan - he has failed to reproduce his best form during a disappointing season at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei which has seen head coach Urs Fischer lose his job and Champions League elimination come in the group stage.

Brenden Aaronson's record at Union Berlin Appearances 18 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/12/2023

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the United States international could seek a permanent move away from Leeds during the summer if his discussions with Farke do not go to plan as he is eager to reignite his career after a testing period.

Although Aaronson completed a £25million switch from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg during the summer transfer window last year, allowing him to seal a reunion with then-Whites chief Jesse Marsch, the deal was structured so that he could jump ship if they finished in the Premier League's bottom three.

That is because a relegation release clause was put into his contract when he signed on the dotted line, meaning Leeds were helpless when Union Berlin discovered there was an opportunity to pounce for his services ahead of the campaign getting underway.

Jones believes Aaronson will have a tough task on his hands if he heads back to Leeds in the coming weeks as, following his departure for Union Berlin, he will need to win back the support of the Championship high-flyers' fans.

But, following a difficult 2023 which has included relegation and a poor run of form, the reputable journalist feels the former Philadelphia Union man could earn backing from the Elland Road stands if he succeeds in becoming a goal threat and shows commitment.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He certainly needs to win over the Leeds fanbase if he does return. It's happened before but - as long as Leeds fans can see that you are dedicated to them, putting in a shift and also producing the goods - they will get behind you. They just want to see people do well for Leeds. "Brenden Aaronson, when he joined, was a great signing. He is another player that has really fallen off a cliff across 2023 when comparing what he thought he would be achieving to what he has actually done. It's pretty much been a disaster for him. "But it would only take one or two good performances after coming back in at Leeds to win everybody over again, turn his own fortunes around and get on the right track, so never say never."

Gnonto exit on the cards in January

Leeds could allow Wilfried Gnonto to seal his departure next month, according to Football Insider, after he has struggled to secure regular starts as his current employers attempt to chase down Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the top of the Championship.

The report suggests the Italy international, who joined in a £3.8million deal from FC Zurich last year, is desperate to secure more game time and his exit would allow Farke to boost his transfer kitty for the winter window.

It is understood that clubs in the Premier League and Serie A are monitoring Gnonto ahead of the turn of the year after he has fallen down the pecking order thanks to the form of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Dan James and Joel Piroe.

But Leeds are in a strong negotiating position as reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger will find it difficult in attempts to force through a move after failing with a similar tactic a matter of months ago.

Gnonto was desperate to quit Elland Road after suffering relegation during his first season on the club's books, culminating in him going on strike, but the Whites held firm and refused to cash in despite receiving plenty of interest.