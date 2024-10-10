Leeds United are considering making a move to sign free agent midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate to bolster the squad for Daniel Farke amid the recent injury crisis at the club, according to Graham Smyth.

The Whites have been dealt a hammer blow after losing both captain Ethan Ampadu and his midfield partner Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries in recent weeks, leaving the manager very short on options in the heart of the pitch as the club look to push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Loanee Joe Rothwell and summer signing Ao Tanaka are the only options available of a senior nature, while youngster Charlie Crew could also be considered for selection, but Farke is keen to add more depth to his squad and the free agent market is being looked at.

Leeds Eye Cheikhou Kouyate Signing

Senegal international is a free agent

One of the names that has been mentioned is Premier League veteran Cheikhou Kouyate, who is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer when his contract expired. The Senegal international has previously played for West Ham and Crystal Palace in the top flight too, being described as "outstanding" , and racking up 291 appearances over his career in the Premier League.

Cheikhou Kouyate Premier League stats Games 291 Goals 15 Assists 11 Wins 92 Losses 114 The 34-year-old would be available to come in immediately and while he would surely need time to build his fitness, he would offer a more natural defensive option in midfield for Farke to make up for the absence of both Ampadu and Gruev. Both Tanaka and Rothwell are considered to be more offensive-minded number eights and the manager has confirmed they will have to work on their positioning and discipline in the coming weeks to help the team out of possession, but the addition of Kouyate could make the reliance on them lessen and would add some much-needed Premier League experience to the squad.

Joe Gelhardt Urged to Leave Elland Road Forward has just two Championship starts in two seasons While the Whites are looking at potentially bringing in a new midfielder to ease their concerns, forward Joe Gelhardt has been urged to leave Elland Road in January for more regular game time. The versatile forward broke into the first-team under Jesse Marsch and helped the team avoid relegation from the Premier League in his first season, but has become a peripheral figure in recent seasons and has barely been called upon by Farke since he took over as manager.

Now 22-years-old, the forward has been restricted to just two Championship starts since the club got relegated, and former midfielder David Norris believes he should look to move on to get more regular game time elsewhere.

