Leeds United are considering making a move to sign free agent midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate to bolster the squad for Daniel Farke amid the recent injury crisis at the club, according to Graham Smyth.
The Whites have been dealt a hammer blow after losing both captain Ethan Ampadu and his midfield partner Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries in recent weeks, leaving the manager very short on options in the heart of the pitch as the club look to push for promotion back to the Premier League.
Loanee Joe Rothwell and summer signing Ao Tanaka are the only options available of a senior nature, while youngster Charlie Crew could also be considered for selection, but Farke is keen to add more depth to his squad and the free agent market is being looked at.
Leeds Eye Cheikhou Kouyate Signing
Senegal international is a free agent
|Cheikhou Kouyate Premier League stats
|Games
|291
|Goals
|15
|Assists
|11
|Wins
|92
|Losses
|114
Joe Gelhardt Urged to Leave Elland Road
Forward has just two Championship starts in two seasonsWhile the Whites are looking at potentially bringing in a new midfielder to ease their concerns, forward Joe Gelhardt has been urged to leave Elland Road in January for more regular game time. The versatile forward broke into the first-team under Jesse Marsch and helped the team avoid relegation from the Premier League in his first season, but has become a peripheral figure in recent seasons and has barely been called upon by Farke since he took over as manager.
Now 22-years-old, the forward has been restricted to just two Championship starts since the club got relegated, and former midfielder David Norris believes he should look to move on to get more regular game time elsewhere.
All stats courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 10/10/2024.
Exclusive: Leeds Make Decision on Dropping Illan Meslier
Illan Meslier produced a howler against Sunderland on Friday, but the Frenchman has been given a vote of confidence going forward