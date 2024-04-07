Highlights Leeds United are 'confident' of keeping promising midfielder Archie Gray despite interest from top clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Whites' head coach, Daniel Farke, has played a key role in the 18-year-old's development at Elland Road.

Gray is set to land a new contract at the end of the 2023/24 season, as Leeds hope to ensure their immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds United are confident they can keep hold of midfielder Archie Gray at Elland Road despite links elsewhere, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Whites are looking to ensure their place in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as they challenge for promotion from the Championship in the final weeks of the current season.

Head coach Daniel Farke has played a significant role in the development of Gray and hopes the midfielder will remain with the club, regardless of this term's outcome. The academy product has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the country and could get his opportunity in the top-flight next term.

Leeds 'confident' they can keep Gray

The midfielder has recently been linked to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Last term, Leeds were in the midst of a challenging campaign that resulted in the departure of three managers, relegation from the Premier League, and disharmony between the club and the fanbase. This term, thanks to Daniel Farke and his smart recruitment team, the Whites faithful and staff are back on the same page as they look to ensure their immediate return to the top-flight.

One of the German head coach's biggest success stories has been handing Gray his senior debut and enabling him to breakthrough as a regular in the current Leeds side. However, the 18-year-old's success has also been noticed by some of England's and Europe's biggest clubs. Fresh reports have claimed that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are scouting Gray. Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United have also kept an eye on him over the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gray has made two appearances for England's U21 side, scoring a goal on his debut against Azerbaijan.

Despite interest, GMS sources understand that Leeds are 'confident' of holding onto Gray this summer, especially if they ensure their promotion to the Premier League. The main reason is that the teenager could see the club's status in the top-flight as an opportunity to test himself in an environment he is already familiar with.

Gray likely to land contract extension at Leeds

The midfielder could show loyalty to the club that has developed him

GMS sources also understand that Gray, hailed as 'phenomenal' by ex-Whites star Jermaine Beckford, could 'land a new improved contract' at the end of the 2023/24 season with Leeds. The reported £5,000 per-week earner could see a significant increase on his current salary, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of the 2027/28 season. Any new contract will likely include an extension to his stay in Yorkshire.

Our sources also understand that Gray is 'likely' to show loyalty to Leeds, after the second-tier outfit made the gamble of breaking him into the first team and bringing him through the ranks. The England U21 international's primary position is in centre midfield, but he has also shown a willingness to cover at right-back throughout the campaign.

Leeds are especially determined to hold onto Gray, with the youngster's value set to skyrocket if he continues his progression at the rate he's already displayed. A season in the Premier League would do nothing to reduce that figure, should the Whites feel the need to cash-in on him over the coming years.