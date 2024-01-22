Highlights Leeds United are actively pursuing a deal for Burnley defender Connor Roberts at Elland Road, who has struggled for game time in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

The Whites' search for a right-back has become a priority due to recent developments in the transfer window, including the departure of Luke Ayling on loan to Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke's side could be busy in the remaining weeks of the 2024 winter transfer window and are being opportunistic in their pursuit of targets, with Roberts remaining "a concrete target."

Leeds United are monitoring Burnley defender Connor Roberts as “a concrete target” in the remaining weeks of the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Elland Road outfit’s hunt for a right-back.

Head coach Daniel Farke has been tasked with securing the Whites’ immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds find themselves amid a genuine promotion challenge from the second tier but will be keen to acquire reinforcements to bolster their chances of securing their place in the division’s top two. Roberts has struggled for minutes at Burnley during the 2023/24 season and could look for a move elsewhere in the last few weeks of the winter transfer window.

Leeds considering Connor Roberts deal after Neco Williams interest

Leeds’ hunt for another right-back has become a priority after developments during the 2024 winter transfer window. Farke’s side had been well-stacked in that area of the squad, but recent moves in the market have changed the club’s stance.

Earlier this month, Leeds triggered a break clause in Djed Spence's contract with the club to end his loan spell at Elland Road early, with the former England U21 international returning to Tottenham Hotspur. The defender was restricted to seven Championship appearances having spent two months on the sidelines following a knee injury.

Just days later, Leeds confirmed that long-serving right-back Luke Ayling would be joining Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, at which point his contract at Elland Road will expire. The 32-year-old joined the Whites from Bristol City in the summer of 2016 for £500,000 and made 268 appearances for the Yorkshire giants.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th January) that he believes Leeds had enquired about the possibility of signing Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams in the hope of completing an unexpected deal. Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (12th January) that the Whites are considering a move for Burnley’s Roberts, who hasn’t started for Vincent Kompany’s side since October. The 28-year-old Wales international signed for the Turf Moor outfit in a £2.5m deal during the summer of 2021 but could now find himself heading out of the exit door before 1st February.

Connor Roberts - stats vs Burnley Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.01 25th Assists 1 =3rd Yellow cards 2 =6th Red cards 1 =1st Tackles per game 0.9 =12th Interceptions per game 0.3 =12th Clearances per game 1.7 6th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-01-24

Ben Jacobs - Leeds could be ‘busy and extremely opportunistic’ this winter

Jacobs suggests that Leeds could be ‘opportunistic’ in the remaining weeks of the window, with the club aware that deals will only happen if there is movement elsewhere. The journalist states that Roberts is still on Leeds’ radar this winter. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Leeds will be busy and extremely opportunistic because they know that some targets they like will not be available unless there are movements at other clubs. That's kind of the challenge of the winter market. Williams has been admired long-term by Leeds because they looked at him in the summer of 2023. But he's unavailable, and Leeds know that, so he can be ruled out. Nuno Espirito Santo has now said that on record, but it's clear from Forest that Williams is unavailable. That led Leeds to turn their attention to another Welsh full-back in Burnley’s Roberts because he has not started a game since October. He remains a concrete target.”

Leeds transfer news, including Manuel Benson ‘hijack’ claim

After passing the halfway stage of the 2023/24 Championship season, Leeds find themselves in fourth place in the second tier, well in contention to secure an automatic promotion spot back to the Premier League. However, Farke still hopes to be backed in the remaining weeks of the window as he aims to make another fist at his management career in England’s top flight.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are in ‘very advanced talks’ to ‘hijack’ Southampton’s move for Burnley winger Manuel Benson. The Whites aim to sign the 26-year-old on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Southampton reportedly had a £1m-plus offer to take Benson on loan accepted, but a deal has stalled.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (20th January) that Leeds are monitoring the situation of Tottenham full-back Ben Davies, who could become available depending on incomings at Spurs this winter.

Leeds return to action on 24th January when they host Norwich City in a Championship encounter, hoping to build on the hard-fought three points they earned over Preston North End on the 21st. Farke’s side then welcome Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road in the FA Cup Fourth Round, looking to secure their progression into the next stage of the world’s oldest domestic competition.