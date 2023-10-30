Highlights Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville is on the radar of numerous Premier League clubs ahead of the turn of the year.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a failed £20million bid from Burnley during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

Summerville has established himself as a key man under Whites head coach Daniel Farke.

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has been 'integral' to the Whites' promotion push, and journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT of a 'highly significant' update over whether he could head through the Elland Road exit door in January.

Although a host of big names left the Yorkshire giants following their relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season, allowing them to recoup more than £25million during the summer window, Summerville was not among those to jump ship.

The Dutchman has become one of the first names on the team sheet under boss Daniel Farke, who is looking to add to the two Championship title wins he enjoyed while at the Norwich City helm, but his performances have also led to uncertainty over his future.

Summerville has Premier League sides circling

Summerville is being courted by a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the winter window opening for business at the turn of the year, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, having rejected several opportunities to embark on a fresh challenge during the summer.

The Italian journalist suggests the winger, who has been on Leeds' books since sealing a £1.3million switch from Eredivisie side Feyenoord three years ago, was on Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley's radar ahead of the September 1 deadline as they aimed to offer a quickfire route back into the top flight.

Fresh from winning the Championship title, Burnley attempted to profit from the Whites' relegation by making a £20million bid during the final stages of the summer window, but the proposal was rejected out of hand as they were left frustrated by his current employers' determination to keep him on board.

Leeds' insistence to retain Summerville's services has been vindicated during the early stages of the campaign as he has found the back of the net six times and provided a further four assists for his teammates in 12 appearances.

How Crysencio Summerville ranks vs Leeds United teammates in the Championship this season Goals 1st Shots per game 1st Key passes per game 1st Average match rating 1st Assists =2nd Dribbles per game 3rd All statistics according to WhoScored

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old's performances have pushed his value beyond the £25million mark, with him being key in Farke's side pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds are boosted by the fact they are in a strong negotiating position, thanks to Summerville's £15,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2026, ahead of suitors potentially testing their resolve in the coming months.

Although Jacobs is confident that Summerville will be the subject of interest during the fast-approaching January window, he believes Leeds fans have no reason to fear a similar situation to when Wilfried Gnonto attempted to force his way through the exit door.

The respected journalist understands the eight-cap Netherlands under-21 international is not planning to agitate for a mid-season switch after building a strong bond with the fanbase and enjoying life under Farke's stewardship.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"A January exit is by no means guaranteed because he is integral to Leeds at the moment. Naturally, there's going to be interest, as there was over the summer. Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley, for example, have all looked at the player. "But it's a very different situation to Wilfried Gnonto, who ended up staying but tried to force his way out of the club and then eventually apologised to Daniel Farke. Angus Kinnear, Leeds' chief executive, played a big role in smoothing that situation over. "With Summerville, he was a model professional and has a very strong relationship with Farke. In many ways, it was the player himself that wanted to stay at Leeds last summer, rather than drive an exit. "That is highly significant in all of this because Summerville really likes Leeds and is settled at Leeds. He felt, over the summer, that Leeds was the best place for him to be, which means that Leeds have got a bit more control over this one than with Gnonto."

£45m star could eventually seal Leeds return

Reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kalvin Phillips may head back to Leeds later in his career if they regain their top flight status after his move to Manchester City has not gone to plan.

The defensive midfielder waved goodbye to his boyhood club as he sealed a £45million switch to the Etihad Stadium last year, but he has failed to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans and been limited to just 70 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Phillips' lack of game time has led to suitors plotting a January move, with Newcastle United considering reviving their interest after it has emerged that he is open to securing a mid-season transfer in a bid to improve his chances of bagging a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Read more: Wilfried Gnonto future update emerges at Leeds United

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is also understood to be an admirer, while a loan to Bayern Munich has been mooted and joining Liverpool has come to the fore as an alternative destination.

Everton are among Phillips' suitors as well, highlighting that Leeds will not be able to pounce while they are in the second tier due to a number of Premier League and overseas options being on the table.

But, having made 234 appearances for the Whites after breaking through their youth ranks, a romantic return to Elland Road before he eventually hangs his boots up would go down well within the fanbase.