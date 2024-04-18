Highlights Leeds United hope to keep hold of Crysencio Summerville at Elland Road during the 2024 summer transfer window.

According to reports, the Whites are planning to offer the winger a new contract if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Leeds will speak to Summerville and his representatives about remaining with the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds United will look to keep hold of Crysencio Summerville during the 2024 summer window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that several "important" English clubs are keeping an eye on the winger at Elland Road.

The Whites are still in the hunt to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but Daniel Farke's side must improve their faltering form in the final weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds suffered relegation from the top-flight at the back end of the 2022/23 season, but have recovered from a wobbly return to the Championship to be within a shout of automatic promotion in the final weeks of the term. Summerville has been one of the second-tier's brighest stars and could be set for a Premier League return, with or without Leeds.

Summerville valued at £45m by Leeds

According to reports, Leeds have valued Summerville at £45m as the end of the 2023/24 season approaches, with the summer transfer window looming large. This week, the 22-year-old has been named as the Championship's Player of the Season, having played a starring role in the Whites' race to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

According to HITC journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among eight clubs considering a move for Summerville during the transfer window. Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham United, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and FC Porto are all monitoring the Dutchman's progress as the season draws to a conclusion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Summerville has scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in 43 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2023/24 season.

Summerville is currently under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, having extended his deal in 2022. However, Leeds plan to open negotiations over a new deal should the Whites secure their promotion to the Premier League over the next few weeks.

Crysencio Summerville - stats vs Leeds' current Championship squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.65 1st Man of the match awards 14 1st Goals 17 1st Assists 8 2nd Shots per game 3.1 1st Key passes per game 2.7 1st Crosses per game 1.5 1st Dribbles per game 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.8 2nd

Fabrizio Romano - Leeds will find it 'difficult' to keep hold of Summerville this summer

Romano feels that Leeds will find it "difficult" to keep hold of Summerville amid growing interest this summer. However, the journalist insists the Whites will speak to the player and his representatives in an attempt to keep him at the club. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“It will be difficult for Leeds to keep hold of Summerville. I'm sure Leeds will try. Leeds will speak to the player and his representatives to find a way to keep the player at the club. But it won't be easy because many important clubs in England are keeping a close eye on his performances. So, I think it will be difficult, but it’s still open, so let's give Leeds their options to keep the boy at the club.”

Summerville 'committed' to Leeds despite interest

Despite interest in his services, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th April) that Summerville is committed to Leeds and is focusing on the remaining weeks of the 2023/24 season. Both the club and player are prioritising a return to the Premier League in the coming weeks, with trips to Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers to come before Southampton visit Elland Road on the season's final day.

Summerville is said to be enjoying his football under Daniel Farke, having established himself as a key player in the German tactician's front line. There has been no concrete approach for the winger's services yet and the three-time English champions are unlikely to budge until a formal offer is made.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 18-04-24.