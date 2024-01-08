Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke suggests it could be a quiet transfer window, but journalist Alex Crook believes they may be more active than claimed.

Leeds may need strategic additions to enhance their chances of promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds should prioritise signing a full-back, with Djed Spence's departure leaving a potential problem position.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has suggested that his side might not be too busy in the January transfer window, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that they might be more active than he's laying on.

To enhance their chances of a swift return to the Premier League, the Whites may need to make strategic additions in the winter transfer window. Farke has attempted to lower the expectations of the supporters at Elland Road by suggesting it could be a quiet time for the Yorkshire outfit, but Crook believes otherwise.

Leeds now face the challenging task of surpassing Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City to secure automatic promotion, as they currently find themselves seven points behind in fourth place. While Leicester enjoys a comfortable 10-point lead at the top, the second spot remains open for any team that can maintain an impressive run of form.

Farke says January could be quiet

Despite the Yorkshire outfit potentially needing reinforcements this month, Farke has suggested that it could be a quiet and calm window for Leeds...

"I expect a much more quiet and calm January to the last transfer period for example. We wish for a quiet January, but won’t fall asleep and when there are decisions to make, we will also make decisions and you never know what happens."

Signing a full-back could be considered one of Leeds' priorities in the current window, according to journalist Dean Jones, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT. Farke has used a host of different options during his time at the club, and with Djed Spence recently departing to return to Tottenham Hotspur, it could become a problem position for the Whites.

Leeds' full-back options Player Appearances Archie Gray 24 Sam Byram 20 Luke Ayling 14 Djed Spence 7 Junior Firpo 6 Statistics via FBref - Correct as of 05/01/2024

Links to certain players are starting to grow with the January transfer window now in full flow, which could suggest that Farke and his recruitment team could be a little busier than he has suggested. As per Darren Witcoop, Burnley right-back Connor Roberts is reportedly a target for the Yorkshire club, and a move for the Welshman would make sense considering Spence has headed back to north London.

It's also understood that Bournemouth winger David Brooks is a player admired by the club and Leeds could look to bring him to Elland Road on loan. However, they are set to face competition from fellow promotion chasers Southampton, so it might not be an easy deal to get over the line.

Alex Crook - Leeds could be busy in January

Despite Farke suggesting otherwise, Crook has claimed that Leeds' recruitment team could be busy in the January window and they might be fairly ambitious with some of the signings they make. The talkSPORT reporter adds that they now have an excellent chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League, so they're going to 'go for it' in the market. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"It's interesting because the manager said they're not going to do much to this window because he's happy with his squad. But I've been told by people actually they're going to be quite ambitious. They think they've got a great chance of getting in the Premier League, so they're going to go for it. You mentioned David Brooks, Chris Mepham of Bournemouth is someone else I think they admire. Having sent Djed Spence back, you'd have thought they've got a full-back lined up. So I think Leeds might be a lot more active than Daniel Farke is laying on."

Leeds desperate to keep key star

Crysencio Summerville has undoubtedly been one of the key reasons why Leeds are fighting towards the top of the Championship table this season. The Dutch youth international has scored 12 times and provided six assists this campaign, so losing him would be a catastrophe for Farke.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Burnley and Aston Villa are among several sides who have shown an interest in acquiring Summerville, with the former having a £20m bid rejected in the summer. The respected reporter suggests Leeds have no intention to allow him to depart this month, and journalist Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Yorkshire club will simply have to hope and pray that no offer arrives on the table.