Leeds United are going through a tricky situation with the current state of their squad, and journalist Dean Jones has shared a 'big worry' from Elland Road, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club have lost multiple players already this summer, and their outgoings don't appear to be stopping there.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

So far in the transfer window, Leeds have been forced to let go of the likes of Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Maximilian Wober, and Robin Koch, who have all departed on loan.

The Athletic recently reported that a lot of Leeds' squad have relegation release clauses in their contracts, which allows them to leave on a temporary deal, as long as their wages are paid in full by their new club.

Daniel Farke's summer plans are still up in the air, with some of his current squad unavailable.

According to Football Insider, Wilfried Gnonto has refused to play for the club, whilst Luis Sinisterra was mysteriously not in the Leeds squad at the weekend.

It's certainly a tricky time for Leeds at the moment, and the task on Farke's hands is a lot more difficult than simply picking a team on the weekend and coaching through the week.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones has suggested that the fact a lot of the Leeds squad are having their heads turned is a 'big worry' at Elland Road.

The journalist adds that a lot has changed in a year for Leeds, and the fact some players aren't willing to pull on the shirt will annoy the supporters.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I mean, you've got loads of players there who could be key to the season, but all seem to be glancing around looking for the nearest exit.

"It's a big worry, especially on the back of their opening results this season. I think it's extremely painful to accept for Leeds fans.

"One year ago, there was optimism at the club and a genuine feeling they might be capable of establishing themselves in the top flight. But then the love affair with Marcelo Bielsa was cut short, that would have hurt them.

Now, they're having to watch as fans, their own players, refuse to want to put on the shirt. There are not many things that annoy you as much as that as a supporter. So this is a very, very strange time."

What's next for Leeds?

It's been a complete fire sale at Elland Road, so Farke and his recruitment team will want to be welcoming new additions over the next few weeks.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds have a genuine interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

However, the price tag could be a deterrent for the Yorkshire club.

Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer is another option for Farke.

The Championship side better get some business done soon, or games are going to continue drifting away from them this season.