Leeds United supporters will be 'happy' to see Junior Firpo seal his Elland Road exit as 'patience is wearing thin', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Daniel Farke should be doing all he can to facilitate a January move.

Although there was a mass exodus after the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season, which resulted in close to £30million being secured from departures during the summer window, the 27-year-old was not among those to embark on a fresh challenge.

But Firpo, who has struggled to work his way into the forefront of Farke's plans since the former Norwich City chief was handed the managerial reins after penning a four-year contract in July, will have another opportunity to move onto pastures new at the turn of the year.

Firpo in line for return to former side

Real Betis are keen to rubber-stamp Firpo's return to the Benito Villamarin Stadium after setting their sights on striking a loan deal, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, as they prepare for Juan Miranda's potential move to AC Milan.

The report suggests the La Liga outfit have been boosted in their pursuit of the left-back, who has seen his game time limited this season after being forced to contend with a knee ligament injury, as he is eager to bring the curtain down on his Leeds career.

Heading to Betis would allow Firpo to seal a quickfire reunion with Marc Roca, who completed a loan switch for the entirety of the campaign after making 36 appearances in all competitions as the Whites failed to maintain their top flight status last term.

How Junior Firpo performed during his first spell with Real Betis Appearances 43 Goals 5 Assists 7 Yellow cards 12 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The Dominican Republican was also linked with a summer move to the Super Lig as Galatasaray attempted to recruit him on a temporary basis after seeing Ligue 1 side Marseille drop out of the race for his signature, but he ended up remaining in Yorkshire.

It appears that JustJoe Football Show presenter Joe Wainman would welcome Firpo's potential departure as he recently told GIVEMESPORT that he 'wouldn't even call him a footballer' after failing to make the grade in a Leeds shirt.

The Whites could see the fast-approaching January transfer window as an ideal opportunity to cash in as the Betis target is due to enter the final 18 months of his £60,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year.

Although Firpo has been on Leeds' books since completing a £13million transfer from La Liga giants Barcelona close to two-and-a-half years ago, injuries and a lack of form - as well as a succession of different managers - have made it difficult to make the impact he would have liked.

Jones believes a large section of the Leeds fanbase would welcome news of Firpo heading through the exit door before the January transfer window slams shut as they have grown frustrated at his inability to rediscover his best form.

The respected journalist feels it makes business sense for the Whites to enter negotiations with Betis over a potential mid-season move as it would benefit all parties.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think he is a better player than Leeds have seen so far, but patience is wearing thin. I think that a lot of Leeds fans will probably be happy to see the back of him. "From Leeds' point of view, I think they should be working to make this deal happen. If there is genuine interest from the Betis end of things, and the player is looking for that emotional return to somewhere that might help him get back to his best form, it probably makes sense for everybody."

Gray wanted in Premier League and Bundesliga

Leeds teenager Archie Gray is being targeted by Liverpool and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk, but Farke has no interest in sanctioning his exit with an immediate return to the Premier League on the cards.

The report suggests the Whites have opened fresh contract negotiations in a bid to fend off admirers of the midfielder, who has featured heavily despite heading into the season seeking his senior debut, but Newcastle United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation after Everton and Crystal Palace initially mulled over heading to the negotiating table.

Gray is in demand as a host of clubs have pinpointed the turn of the year as a potential opportunity to pounce thanks to the fact he is due to enter the final 18 months of his £1,000-per-week deal in January, but Leeds are holding firm.

The Yorkshire giants have been handed a major boost in their hopes of keeping the 17-year-old as transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the academy graduate is keen to flourish with his boyhood club instead of agitating for a move, but he warned that a switch may be on the cards if a quickfire return to the Premier League is not secured.