Highlights Leeds United are in need of reinforcements, particularly in the full-back position, as they aim to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Djed Spence has left the club, leaving a gap in the full-back options for Leeds United.

Leeds United may be interested in signing Connor Roberts or Bright Osayi-Samuel, but they face competition from Premier League clubs.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will be hoping for reinforcements in the January transfer window as they look to gain some ground on the leading pack, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed their potential business with GIVEMESPORT, including an internal update on their full-back situation.

Leeds are now facing the uphill task of beating Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City to the automatic promotion spots, with the Yorkshire outfit sitting seven points adrift in fourth. Leicester are sitting comfortably with a 10-point lead at the top, but second spot is up for any side that enjoys an impressive spell of form.

The Whites may need to bring in new additions in the winter window, especially in the full-back area, if they want to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It's been a problem position for Farke this season, and it's already gotten worse just a few days into the window.

Farke needs a full-back

At full-back, Farke hasn't quite found his ideal formula as of yet. The likes of Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, Junior Firpo, and Djed Spence have all spent time in the starting XI, but the latter has now returned to Tottenham Hotspur after spending the first half of the campaign on loan. Due to injuries and poor form of some of Farke's squad, young midfielder Archie Gray has even been utilised as a makeshift right-back.

Leeds' full-back options Player Appearances Archie Gray 24 Sam Byram 20 Luke Ayling 14 Djed Spence 7 Junior Firpo 6 Statistics via FBref - Correct as of 05/01/2024

With Spence out the door, another full-back could arrive at Elland Road before the end of the window. However, they could be about to lose one of their more experienced options in defence. As per Keith Downie, Middlesbrough are interested in signing Ayling, with the 32-year-old now in the final six months of his contract.

Ayling is one of Leeds' longest-serving players, but the Yorkshire club might be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. According to Darren Witcoop, Burnley's Connor Roberts is a target for Leeds after losing Spence. Reports in Turkey have also claimed that Farke's side are one of the clubs who are interested in Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, but they are set to face competition from teams in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers also keen.

It appears that bringing in a full-back could be high on the agenda of Farke and his recruitment team.

Related Leeds 'hoping' they don't receive Crysencio Summerville offers in January Amid Crysencio Summerville's red-hot form in the Championship, plenty top flight clubs have been credited with an interest in his signature.

Dean Jones - Leeds concerned about depth

Jones has suggested that links to right-backs aren't going away and Leeds sources have reiterated that the full-back position is really important, hinting that they could target one or two in the winter window. The journalist adds that the Yorkshire club could be concerned about a lack of depth, and he believes it would be best to sign one player capable of playing on either side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's funny because when you speak to people around Leeds, all they're really saying is that the full-back positions are really important. So I'm a little bit unclear at the moment as to whether they want just one that could potentially cover both positions, I guess, or if they're actually looking for a left-back and a right-back. The links aren't going away with players like this [Bright Osayi-Samuel], which does make me think that they are a little bit concerned about the depth that they've got at right back. Personally, I think you'd be better off signing somebody that can cover both positions."

Time to cash in on Gnonto

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton remain interested in signing Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto after chasing the Italian international all summer. David Ornstein revealed in the summer that Gnonto had handed in a transfer request to push through a move to Goodison Park, but a deal failed to come to fruition.

The 20-year-old has started just seven games in the Championship this season and is nothing more than a squad player under Farke. If the Toffees can arrive at the table with a similar offer, then it could be time for Leeds to cash in. The Yorkshire club were desperate for him to stay heading into the current campaign, but it could be a different story this time around.