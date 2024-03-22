Highlights Leeds forward Georginio Rutter could draw transfer interest from elsewhere if the Elland Road outfit fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has been in inspired form following the Whites' return to the Championship and has begun to make a name for himself in Yorkshire.

Rutter, signed for £35.5m in January 2023, remains the club's record signing.

Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter could “attract interest” from elsewhere if the Elland Road outfit fail to reach the Premier League, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints that Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville could also be at risk of an exit.

Head coach Daniel Farke, who succeeded Sam Allardyce, has been instrumental in Leeds’ quest to get out of the Championship. He aims to secure the Whites’ immediate promotion, which the team are currently on track to achieve.

Leeds currently sit at the top of the second tier during the March international break and hope to ensure their return to the Premier League when the 2023/24 campaign concludes in May. Rutter has established himself as a regular under Farke, and the club are now starting to see his potential.

Leeds starting to see the best of Rutter

In January 2023, Leeds broke their transfer record by signing Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim in a deal worth £35.5m. The 21-year-old was welcomed by head coach Jesse Marsch, who sought reinforcements to bolster his squad’s chances of Premier League survival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rutter ranks at the top of the Championship's assist charts for the 2023/24 season, having provided 15 goals for his teammates this term.

However, the American head coach was sacked soon after and replaced by Javi Gracia. He was also relieved of his duties before Allardyce was handed the near-impossible task of keeping the Whites in the top flight. Rutter failed to make an impact in his first half-season but has stuck around despite Leeds’ fall into the Championship.

The France U21 international, managed by Thierry Henry, has made his mark during the 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals and registering 18 assists across 40 appearances in all competitions. In November 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Rutter could unlock new levels to his game by working with Henry. Farke has occasionally dropped Rutter back into an attacking midfield role. The Plescop-born starlet has excelled behind the striker, providing a creative presence and chipping in with goals here and there.

Georginio Rutter - stats vs Leeds' 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.50 2nd Goals 6 6th Assists 15 1st Shots per game 2.9 2nd Key passes per game 2.1 2nd Dribbles per game 2.8 1st Fouled per game 2.5 1st

Dean Jones - Rutter will be ‘motivated’ to make Premier League return

Jones feels Rutter, dubbed as "outstanding" by Farke, will be “motivated” to make a Premier League return after suffering relegation in his debut campaign last term. However, the journalist believes the attacking prospect could be the subject of interest should the Whites fail to secure promotion from the Championship. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Rutter was a big deal when Leeds signed him, and obviously, he got off to a slow start, but things are going well now. He’s played almost every match for Leeds and will feel a big part of it. He will be motivated to get back to the Premier League, and at the moment, it’s looking like he will be able to achieve that with Leeds, and I think that would be ideal for him. “But if Leeds weren’t promoted, we might see a few clubs looking at him. I’m not saying he would leave, but this is a big moment for Leeds, and failure to get up could lead to the threat of the side falling apart a little. Gnonto and Summerville would likely leave, and I’d throw Rutter in there as someone who would attract interest.”

With Leeds’ place in the 2024/25 Premier League or Championship yet to be confirmed, the club’s recruitment team will be working doubly hard to prepare for all eventualities. The Whites are in pole position to secure an immediate return to the top flight, sitting top of the second tier, albeit having played a game more than second-placed Leicester City.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (19th March) that Leeds centre-back Max Wober, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, will return to Elland Road this summer. However, the three-time English champions could look for a permanent move away for the 26-year-old, who joined the club for around £11m in January 2023. In November 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Wober would have to win the Leeds fans over after jumping ship to Monchengladbach ahead of their first season back in the Championship during the 2023 summer transfer window.

All stats courtesy of BBC Sport, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 20-03-24.