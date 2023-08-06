Leeds United have been linked with a move to sign Grady Diangana, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on their chances of signing him this summer, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After being relegated to the Championship, Leeds could be going through a bit of a rebuild before the window closes.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

So far this summer, Leeds have lost a host of players due to their relegation from the Premier League.

Rodrigo Moreno, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Brendan Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca are among the players to have already departed, with all the names being regularly involved last season.

Considering the size of the club, Leeds will be desperate to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One player they've been linked with is West Bromwich Albion winger Diangana, with the Express & Star claiming they want to sign the 25-year-old.

The former West Ham United forward has plenty of Championship experience and could be exactly what Leeds need, especially if they lose more key players.

The MailOnline has claimed that Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison, and Crysencio Summerville are all attracting interest, so Leeds could be short in the wide areas over the next few weeks.

However, Diangana is being targeted by other clubs this summer, so Leeds may have to act fast if they want to secure Diangana's signature.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on their pursuit.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds and Diangana?

Jacobs has suggested that Leeds' interest in Diangana is genuine, but Leicester City and Burnley have also looked at the winger.

The journalist adds that he expects one of the clubs who are targeting Diangana to secure a deal by the end of the window, but he could cost in the region of £10m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Leeds interest is there for sure as well. Leicester City have taken a look and Burnley have tracked the player as well.

"So, I would expect this one to get done to one of those clubs over the course of the next few weeks, just because there's such a high volume of interest there.

"Because of that high volume of interest, obviously West Bromwich Albion can leverage the clubs and play them against each other to get the biggest possible fee, which means that it probably will be closer to £10m than £5m."

Who else are Leeds targeting this summer?

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are battling with other Championship clubs for the signing of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

The journalist has hinted that the Yorkshire club might not be leading the race for this one, with Southampton and Leicester also keen.

Elsewhere, LeedsLive have claimed that Daniel Farke's side have enquired about a move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with Everton and West Ham also interested.

So far, Leeds have only completed the signings of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow, so there's no doubt the fans at Elland Road will be desperate for further reinforcements.