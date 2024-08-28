Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been handed a significant boost in his pursuit of a deal for Gustavo Hamer as the Sheffield United star is willing to embark on a fresh challenge at Elland Road just a matter of days before the transfer window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Whites have been looking to secure last-minute reinforcements as their squad has been decimated in the aftermath of missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League, with Georginio Rutter being the latest big-name departure thanks to completing a £40million switch to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manor Solomon joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, which will help to fill the void left by the £25million sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United, but Farke is working with chairman Paraag Marathe on further additions before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Hamer Happy with Personal Terms on Offer

Whites confident midfielder's head has been turned by interest

Leeds are confident that Hamer's head has been turned by the possibility of joining Leeds, according to GMS sources, and they already have a personal package on offer that he would be prepared to accept if they succeed in negotiating a fee with Championship rivals Sheffield United in the coming days.

The Whites' interest in the Brazilian-born former Netherlands under-20 international is refusing to go away despite having a £13million proposal snubbed earlier this week, with his current employers being desperate to keep him on board after a release clause written into his contract recently expired.

GMS sources have been informed that Leeds are poised to test Sheffield United's resolve one more time, due to wanting to secure fresh competition for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, but they are unwilling to pay more than £15million plus add-ons as they aim to negotiate a last-gasp deal.

Gustavo Hamer's season-by-season record in the Championship Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 2 1 1 0 2023/24 1 0 1 0 0 2022/23 41 9 10 6 2 2021/22 39 3 10 14 0 2020/21 42 5 3 8 1 Statistics correct as of 28/08/2024

The box-to-box midfielder has plenty of Championship experience, having made 126 appearances in the competition thanks to his spells at Bramall Lane and with former side Coventry City, while he has caught Farke's eye thanks to finding the back of the net 19 times and contributing a further 25 assists along the way.

Hamer has been on Sheffield United's books since a £15million switch was agreed 12 months ago, and GMS sources understand that Blades chief Chris Wilder is desperate to keep him out of Leeds' clutches as he aims to mastermind a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gustavo Hamer has registered nine shots and five key passes during Sheffield United's first three fixtures of the Championship campaign

Sheffield United Rattled by Hamer Proposals

Blades desperate to hold onto 27-year-old amid Farke's advances

GMS sources have been told that Leeds' attempts to recruit Hamer have rattled Sheffield United as they do not want to see one of their biggest attacking threats move onto pastures new and leave them with little time to dip into the market for a direct replacement, potentially derailing their promotion bid.

The Blades appear to be in a strong negotiating position, thanks to the 27-year-old being on a long-term contract worth £30,000-per-week, but they are fearful that they are going to be left with little decision but to accept a fresh proposal if it meets their demands and it becomes clear that he wants the move.

Leeds have not given up on their pursuit of Hamer after he has been pinpointed as a target by Farke, GMS sources have learned, and that has resulted in Sheffield United bracing themselves for another offer from their Yorkshire rivals during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Although the Whites are determined to get the deal over the line for the ex-Feyenoord man, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that they are also working on a deal to sign Freiburg attacker Roland Sallai as they refuse to solely focus on one target ahead of Friday's cut-off point.

