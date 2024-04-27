Highlights Leeds United have been holding internal discussions over their transfer plans and are hopeful of improving their chances of keeping Wilfried Gnonto.

The Whites would consider cashing in on the Italy international if a £30million bid is lodged in the summer despite their desire to keep him on board.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Leeds boss Daniel Farke is desperate to keep the spine of his team together.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has held a meeting with chairman Paraag Marathe and other members of the Elland Road hierarchy to discuss summer transfer plans, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that securing promotion to the Premier League would result in the Whites being able to 'rebuff offers' for Wilfried Gnonto.

The Yorkshire giants have gone into the final stages of the campaign battling for an immediate return to the top flight, having registered the second-highest number of wins in the Championship, and preparations are being made ahead of what could prove to be a busy window.

Leeds battled to hold onto Gnonto during the early stages of the season, with him handing in a transfer request in an attempt to force through a quickfire move back to the Premier League amid interest from Everton, but there is uncertainty over whether he has a long-term future in his current surroundings.

Whites Set Price Tag for Gnonto Ahead of Potential Bids

Leeds are open to selling Gnonto if a suitor meets their £30million demands when the transfer window reopens for business, according to Football Insider, and that has led to interested parties actively monitoring his situation as they put their plans in place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although the report suggests that the Whites are keen to hold onto the 20-year-old Italy international after he has moved into double figures for goal contributions this season, they have named their price after being made aware of Premier League and Serie A outfits being keen to acquire his services.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are desperate for Gnonto to commit his long-term future to the club a matter of months after he made no secret of his desire to quit, which would put his current employers in an even stronger negotiating position ahead of potential offers.

Wilfried Gnonto's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 78.6 72.3 Shots 2.40 1.70 Shots on target 0.84 0.57 Goals 0.48 0.10 Assists 0.12 0.21 Statistics correct as of 25/04/2024

The attack-minded winger is preparing to enter the final three years of his Elland Road contract, which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week, and failing to secure a place in the top flight would result in admirers sniffing an opportunity to test the Whites' resolve with a formal bid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilfried Gnonto has registered 100 per cent pass accuracy on five occasions in the Championship this season, although he came off the bench as a substitute each time

Ben Jacobs - Farke Desperate to Hold onto Key Men Amid Internal Talks

Jacobs understands that Farke has reiterated his determination to hold onto key members of his squad during discussions with members of the 49ers Enterprises-led Leeds hierarchy, while returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking would boost the German tactician in his hopes of being able to stave off interest.

The respected journalist is expecting Gnonto to stop short of handing in another transfer request if he is the subject of bids during the summer window after discovering that taking action will not necessarily result in the Whites caving in and giving in to his demands to embark on a fresh challenge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"If Leeds go up, the aim will be to keep the core of their squad together. The Leeds ownership have already had one meeting with Daniel Farke as part of their pre-summer planning. In that meeting, they have made it clear that promotion to the Premier League will afford him the ability to keep the spine of his squad together. "Leeds are fighting to return to the Premier League and the added bonus of that is, if they do so, they will be in a position to rebuff offers. "If someone comes calling for Wilfried Gnonto and Leeds are in the Premier League, and they don't want to sell him, I would expect him to have learned from that original Everton saga and to handle it a lot differently."

Aston Villa Plotting Summer Move for Summerville

Leeds could face a battle to hold onto Crysencio Summerville as Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the Dutchman's situation, according to Football Insider, and he is expected to move onto pastures new if his current employers are forced to contend with another season in the Championship.

The report suggests that Villans chief Unai Emery has been tasking scouts with watching the winger throughout the campaign, which has seen him rack up close to 30 goal contriubtions in the second tier, and he is valued at more than £30million after becoming a pivotal cog in the Whites' attack.

Related Crysencio Summerville 'Very Committed' to Leeds Amid Interest Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is happy at Elland Road and remains committed, despite Premier League interest.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are eager to hold discussions with Summerville and his representatives in a bid to convince him that remaining at Elland Road would be the best option for his career as he prepares for the 2024/25 season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored