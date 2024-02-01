Highlights Leeds United have been battling it out with Brentford and Feyenoord to sign Burnley's Connor Roberts ahead of the deadline.

It is understood that the Whites are edging towards reaching an agreement for the Wales international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Leeds are facing a crucial stage of their discussions over a deal for Roberts.

Leeds United are facing an 'important' few hours as they have been given hope of sealing a loan deal for Burnley star Connor Roberts, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there is a serious risk of there being no Deadline Day incomings at Elland Road if they struggle to reach an agreement.

Although Whites boss Daniel Farke has been scouring the market for potential additions to his squad throughout the winter window, having also spent more than £30million on reinforcements during the summer, he is still waiting to make his first acquisition of 2024 despite the cut-off point being a matter of hours away.

Whites battling to seal late deal for Roberts

Leeds are among a trio of clubs battling it out to land Roberts ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline, according to MailOnline, but they are facing stiff competition from Premier League side Brentford and Eredivisie heavyweights Feyenoord.

The report suggests that the Whites have sensed an opportunity to pounce for the Wales international, who entered the final 18 months of his £30,000-per-week Burnley contract at the turn of the year, due to him struggling for game time despite his current employers being in the midst of a relegation battle.

Connor Roberts' statistics this season Appearances 16 Starts 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

It is understood that Leeds are at the front of the queue for Roberts' signature and the Championship high-flyers, who are targeting a return to the top flight at the first attempt, are close to reaching a Deadline Day agreement.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the right-back is very high on Farke's list of priority targets, while there is a window of opportunity to hold negotiations with Burnley after they have also been monitoring Manuel Benson.

Dean Jones - Odds have tipped in Leeds' favour for Roberts deal

Having spoken to sources during the early stages of Deadline Day, Jones understands that Leeds have made positive progress in their attempts to acquire Roberts on loan, and the odds are now stacked in their favour when it originally appeared that they could be facing an uphill battle.

The reputable journalist believes that the Yorkshire giants have reached a pivotal moment in their transfer plans as they do not have many other options to turn to if they cannot get the 28-year-old on board, meaning the coming hours may be crucial as the Whites eye promotion to the Premier League.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"A deal for Connor Roberts had been in the balance on Wednesday, but sources told me this morning that things had started to tip in Leeds' favour of sealing a deal to sign him from Burnley. "There are not many other irons left in the fire at the moment, so it's pretty important this goes well in the next hours, otherwise I do think there is a danger they won't sign anyone. But a loan is being discussed and there is hope."

Whites launch approach for Godfrey

Leeds have made an official loan approach for Everton defender Ben Godfrey after his £10million switch to Serie A side Atalanta fell through earlier this month, according to The Sun, and the Toffees are open to sanctioning his exit.

The report suggests that the Merseyside outfit are eager to reduce their wage bill in order to ensure they remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, resulting in boss Sean Dyche giving the green light for the 25-year-old - who has entered the final 17 months of his £75,000-per-week contract - to embark on a fresh challenge.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Godfrey would be an 'unbelievable signing' for Leeds and immediately become the best centre-back option in the Championship, improving Farke's chances of securing promotion to the top flight at the first time of asking.