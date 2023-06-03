Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could have his head turned in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Leeds relegated from the Premier League, we could see some of their key players leaving in the next few months.

Leeds United news - Jack Harrison

Harrison has been linked with a move away from Leeds this season, with the Daily Mail reporting that Leicester City are interested.

The report claims that the Yorkshire club could demand in the region of £35m for the winger, despite his contract expiring next summer.

However, with Leeds now relegated to the Championship, the situation could have changed.

Speaking after the final day, Sam Allardyce, who was appointed with just a few games remaining, listed the players he was most impressed with during his time at Elland Road.

He said: "Robin Koch I thought was great, really determined. I thought that Luke Ayling was dedicated, loves the football club and he knows everything it wants to be.

"I think that Jack Harrison’s commitment to Leeds United is excellent. There are some good players there no doubt about that but collectively, they’re not good enough in the Premier League.”

What has Jones said about Harrison?

Jones has suggested that Harrison might be keen on helping Leeds get back to the Premier League, but he could also have his head turned if a big offer arrives on the table.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Would he be willing to do a year down there to help Leeds come back up? He might be. I think that's going to be the one thing of interest. The second thing of interest will be if a big offer lands.

"We know that there have been clubs last summer and in January trying to sign him. So, if they were to put money on the table, his head might get turned."

How did Harrison perform this season?

Ultimately, Harrison was one of the shining lights for Leeds in what was a disappointing campaign.

The 26-year-old scored five goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League, according to FBref.

According to WhoScored's rating system, Harrison was Leeds' second-best player in England's top flight, receiving an average score of 6.72, only bettered by Tyler Adams.

Overall, it will certainly be a huge loss if Harrison was to leave Leeds, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go if a decent offer arrives.