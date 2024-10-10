Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt must leave Elland Road in order to play more regularly and kick-start his fledgling career, says former Whites' midfielder David Norris.

Gelhardt has managed just ten Championship minutes across two separate cameos this season, and started just once, in a 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Middlesbrough back in August. The 22-year-old is evidently behind the likes of Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford in Daniel Farke's ranks, and only started two league games in the entirety of last campaign.

With his fortunes unlikely to improve anytime soon in West Yorkshire, unless Farke's squad suffers an injury crisis, the youngster looks destined for another season glued to the bench. Norris believes in order to continue his development, Gelhardt should leave Leeds at the earliest possible opportunity.

Norris: Gelhardt Should Leave

The attacker is out of favour

Emerging through Wigan Athletic's academy, Gelhardt broke through into the Latics' first team during the 2019/20 season, at the age of just 17. Demonstrating a capacity to compete at Championship level at such a young age, Leeds opted to sign him from the Lancashire club in the summer of 2020, tying him down to a four-year contract.

Slowly nurtured at Elland Road, Gelhardt, who has been described as "magic", made 35 Premier League appearances between 2021 and 2023, but managed just six starts in this time. Shipped out on loan to Sunderland in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, the Liverpool-born man contributed to six goals in 16 starts for the Black Cats in the second division.

This promising form in the north-east showcased his talents, and evidenced his ability to play at Championship level. In spite of this, Farke has never granted him a run of games for Leeds, starting just two league matches for the Yorkshire side since their relegation from the top flight.

Celtic were said to be making enquiries about the starlet's availability back in January, but no deal materialised.

This lack of game time has subsequently provoked Norris to claim that Gelhardt ought to leave Elland Road. Speaking to MOT Leeds News, the ex-midfielder said:

"I think it’s the right time now for Gelhardt to move on as soon as he can. It’s been a couple of years now of inconsistent football for him, and you get the feeling maybe that he’s had enough and isn’t invested anymore. "I feel for him as he did well in parts in the Premier League, but now he’s at the age when you want to be playing consistently, and he’s not going to get enough game time at Leeds."

Gelhardt's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 10 Starts 2 Minutes Played 197 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 2.28 Expected Goals Per 90 0.27

Leeds Make Decision on Meslier

The keeper made a monumental error against Sunderland

With last Friday's early Championship six-pointer at the Stadium of Light between Sunderland and Leeds poised at 2-1 to Farke's team, Illan Meslier inexplicably let an innocuous pass towards him slip through his grasp and gift the home side an equaliser with the last kick of the game. Calls for Meslier to lose his place have circulated, with the Frenchman's calamitous error certainly egregious enough to merit such an action.

However, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the shot-stopper won't lose his place between the sticks, and that Leeds have given him full confidence in an attempt to restore his best form.

All statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024