Leeds United have “reached out to people” close to Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update from Elland Road.

Daniel Farke hopes to bolster his Whites squad, aiming to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Joel Piroe

On Thursday afternoon, Romano reported that Piroe was on his way to a medical at Leeds, with Swansea and the Yorkshire giants expecting to reach an agreement by the end of the week.

According to the MailOnline, the Championship clubs have settled on a £12m fee, seeing the striker become Leeds’ marquee signing on their return to the second tier.

Everton, Leicester City and Southampton had all expressed an interest in the former Netherlands U20 international.

But Elland Road will be his new home, barring any unexpected late hiccups in the medical.

The same article claims that Leeds intend on signing four more players before next Friday’s transfer window deadline, with Glen Kamara of Rangers and Finland identified as a target.

But the Whites will be delighted when Piroe eventually puts pen to paper on his Leeds contract, given their lack of cutting edge in the final third this season.

Farke’s side have picked up just two points from a possible nine in the Championship this term and, despite their progression to the second round of the Carabao Cup, will feel they could’ve had more had they taken their chances.

But, having bagged 20 goals for Swansea last term, Piroe will be confident he can be the man to turn Leeds’ fortunes around in front of goal and fire them to an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

And Farke will be keen to get the Dutchman’s contract signed and sealed imminently, so he can throw him straight into first-team action.

Romano has claimed that Leeds had reached out to “people close to the player” before Piroe’s medical was confirmed.

Joel Piroe - Championship Stats Appearances 91 Goals 41 Assists 8 Yellow cards 11 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Romano said about Leeds and Piroe?

When asked about Piroe’s potential move to Leeds this summer, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It's true that Leeds have an interest and reached out to people close to the player. This is a possibility they are now discussing, yes.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Windo

What next for Leeds this summer?

According to the aforementioned report from the Mail, Leeds have made an offer worth around £5m to Bayer Leverkusen for midfielder Nadiem Amiri.

The Whites have also enquired about Genk winger Joseph Paintsil, who would offer another dimension to the side’s new-look attack.

On the pitch, Farke is preparing his side for a tough clash at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, who are the early season table toppers after three games and one of two sides to maintain a 100% record in the Championship.

The Whites then travel to Salford City for their second-round Carabao Cup clash next Tuesday before welcoming Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on 2nd September, less than 24 hours after the transfer window’s deadline.

Whilst it’s still early in the campaign, the next two weeks could become a season-defining period in Leeds’ promotion ambitions.