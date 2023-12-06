Highlights Leeds United's Junior Firpo is eager to move onto pastures new when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes it is increasingly likely that the 27-year-old will get his wish and leave Elland Road.

La Liga outfit Real Betis have shown an interest in striking a loan deal which would see Firpo return to familiar surroundings.

Leeds United star Junior Firpo has a 'pretty high chance' of sealing his Elland Road departure next month, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Daniel Farke is open to sanctioning his exit.

Although the Whites saw a number of key men leave following their relegation from the Premier League, with close to £30million being recouped through sales during the summer window, the left-back was among those to remain in Yorkshire beyond the deadline.

But despite being in the mix for an immediate return to the top flight as Farke goes in search of a third promotion from the Championship, having won the title twice during his Norwich City reign, there is speculation that Firpo has reached the final days of his Leeds career.

Firpo eager to end Leeds spell amid La Liga interest

Firpo is determined to embark on a fresh challenge when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, after being starved of regular game time since the campaign got underway.

The report suggests former employers Real Betis are keen to offer a route out of Elland Road by putting a loan proposal on the table for the 27-year-old, who has been restricted to just 116 minutes of action after a knee ligament injury hampered his chances of breaking into the forefront of Farke's plans during the early stages of his stewardship.

Firpo has been on Leeds' books since sealing a £13million switch from Barcelona close to two-and-a-half years ago, and heading to the Benito Villamarin Stadium would result in reuniting with a former teammate after the La Liga outfit also raided Yorkshire a matter of months ago.

Junior Firpo's season-by-season record at Leeds United Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2021/22 27 0 2 11 0 2022/23 24 2 2 6 1 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

That is because Betis' ex-Manchester City and West Ham United chief Manuel Pellegrini reached a summer agreement to sign Marc Roca, who made 36 appearances in all competitions as the Whites failed to maintain their top flight status last term, on loan for the campaign.

Although Firpo may be keen to return to familiar surroundings in the coming weeks, Leeds do not necessarily need to bow to his demands as his £60,000-per-week contract will still have 18 months remaining when the winter window opens.

But JustJoe Football Show presenter Joe Wainman would clearly back the Whites' decision to offload the Dominican Republican if that is the route Farke chooses to go down as he previously told GIVEMESPORT he 'wouldn't even call him a footballer' after failing to make the mark at Elland Road.

Although Turkish side Galatasaray attempted to recruit Firpo on loan for the campaign after seeing Ligue 1 outfit Marseille drop out of the race for his signature during the summer, a move to the Super Lig failed to come to fruition.

Jones believes there is a strong possibility that Firpo's days at Leeds are numbered as he is increasingly likely to head through the exit door during the fast-approaching January transfer window if he is eager to return to Betis.

Although the respected journalist initially expected the full-back to be a standout signing for the Whites, he concedes he has failed to meet expectations since moving into English football for the first time in his career.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is a pretty high chance that Firpo will leave Leeds in January if they can get a good offer for him. If he has had his head turned by the idea of going back to Betis, I think it's understandable if they look to cash in. "I thought it was a good transfer when he first joined Leeds, to be honest, but that was more based on what I had previously seen at Betis than Barcelona. "It hasn't worked out as well as expected. There's no denying that. In Barcelona, I think they're probably looking back at it and realising they made the right decision to let him leave because he can't even live up to expectations at Elland Road, let alone the Nou Camp."

Leeds in hunt for Brereton Diaz

Reputable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ben Brereton Diaz is a long-term target for Leeds and a move to Elland Road is one to watch after he has struggled to make the grade at Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine are willing to send the Chile international out on loan for the second half of the season, according to TEAMtalk, resulting in a number of Premier League and Championship clubs being put on red alert as they finalise their plans for the January window.

The report suggests Crystal Palace and Burnley are open to handing Brereton Diaz an opportunity to taste top flight action just a matter of months after he penned a four-year contract with Villarreal, while Leicester City, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Leeds, Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham were unwilling to part with a £15million fee for the forward earlier this year, which allowed his current employers to take advantage when his Blackburn Rovers deal expired during the summer.

Transfer insider Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that former Whites chief Jesse Marsch was keen on reaching an agreement for Brereton Diaz last year, only for his price tag to prove to be a major stumbling block, while Leeds considered attempting to lure him to Yorkshire during the 2022 summer window.