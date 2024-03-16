Highlights A Leeds United return for Kalvin Phillips is not out of the question if the Elland Road outfit secure their immediate return to the Premier League ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 28-year-old faces an important summer as he considers his next steps after missing out on the latest England squad.

Phillips is currently on loan at West Ham United from Manchester City, but has struggled to hit the ground running at the London Stadium and is unlikely to make his move from the Etihad Stadium permanent.

Leeds United could open up as a next potential destination for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, currently on loan at West Ham United, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Whites are looking to secure their immediate return to the Premier League after being demoted to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Head coach Daniel Farke has been tasked with achieving promotion to the top-flight, with Leeds sitting well in the race to ensure their place in the Premier League next term. Phillips has struggled to recapture the form he showed during his time at Elland Road but could now be set for a sensational return to his hometown club.

Phillips considering next steps after Man City disappointment

The midfielder has missed out on the latest England squad

According to GMS sources, Phillips, once dubbed 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola, faces an important summer at the end of the 2023/24 season as he considers his next steps. The 28-year-old joined Manchester City from Leeds during the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £45m. However, Phillips has struggled for minutes at the Etihad Stadium and could seek a permanent exit away at the campaign's conclusion.

The City outcast joined West Ham on loan until the end of the season during the 2024 winter transfer window, but hasn't enjoyed the best of times at the London Stadium and the Irons are unlikely to sign him permanently at the end of his current deal. Several high-profile errors plus a red card have led to Gareth Southgate being forced to leave him out of the England squad for March's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Phillips' chances of being selected in the Three Lions squad that will travel to Germany for EURO 2024 this summer are diminishing, given that Southgate has potentially 50 players to choose from. Sources indicate that if you are fit and haven't made the current England squad, your chances of selection this summer have 'nosedived'.

A turnaround can't be ruled out, but Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are all ahead of Phillips in the running for selection at the moment.

Kalvin Phillips - stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues & UCL/UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shots total 1.69 85 Passes attempted 73.37 92 Pass completion rate 88.8% 88 Aerial duels won 1.93 89

Leeds return could become an option for Phillips

But a move to Newcastle is deemed unlikely

Options for Phillips' next steps could open up at the end of the 2023/24 season. In February, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United missing out on the midfielder's services during the winter transfer window was a 'big blow'. However, GMS sources understand that the Magpies are unlikely to return for Phillips during the summer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips made 234 appearances during his time at Leeds, scoring 14 goals and registering 13 assists.

But Leeds could offer Phillips the chance at redemption, should they secure their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of the campaign. Prior to his move to Manchester City, the Leeds-born star had spent his whole senior career with his hometown club. The reported £150,000 per-week earner may feel that a switch back to familiar surroundings could help him recapture his best form.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 15-03-24.