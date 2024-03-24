Highlights Leeds United will have to persuade Kalvin Phillips into lowering his wage demands if they are keen to lure him back to Elland Road.

Leeds United will have to convince Kalvin Phillips to 'reduce his wage' in order to negotiate a return to Elland Road, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Daniel Farke cannot make a move for the West Ham United loanee until he is aware of which division his side will ply their trade in next season.

Although the England international came through the Whites' youth ranks and went onto become one of the first names on the team sheet, he walked away from his boyhood club by sealing a switch to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in a deal worth up to £45million in July 2022.

Phillips' spell on the Sky Blues' books has not gone to plan, leading to him joining West Ham for the remainder of the season in January after the east Londoners agreed to fork out a loan fee and cover the entirety of his salary, and there is ongoing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Whites Earmark Phillips as Leading Target if They Return to Premier League

Leeds will make signing Phillips on a permanent basis one of their top priorities if they succeed in sealing an immediate return to the Premier League, according to Football Insider, and Farke will be rewarded with a significant budget by guiding the Yorkshire giants back into the top flight.

The Whites are confident that Manchester City will look to cash in on the central midfielder following his loan spell at West Ham, where he has been restricted to just eight appearances after struggling during the early stages of his stint at the London Stadium, and the Whites hierarchy are hoping that their ongoing admiration for their academy product will play into their hands despite being prepared to face competition for his signature.

Phillips' lack of form in a Hammers shirt has resulted in him being omitted from the England squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, putting his prospects of competing at Euro 2024 in doubt, and statistics highlight that he has struggled to match the figures he posted in various departments during his final season at Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2021/22 campaign 2023/24 2021/22 Ball recoveries 7.00 10.2 Tackles 2.75 3.05 Clearances 1.00 1.02 Blocks 0.75 2.09 Passes into the penalty area 0.25 0.68 Statistics correct as of 22/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Leeds could become Phillips' next destination if they manage to get out of the Championship at the first time of asking as West Ham are increasingly unlikely to attempt to negotiate a permanent deal with parent club Manchester City.

But the 28-year-old's wage demands could prove problematic for the Whites as he is on a deal worth £150,000-per-week, and matching that figure would result in him comfortably becoming the club's highest-earner as Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford are currently at the top of the wage bill thanks to banking £70,000 every seven days.

West Ham won the race for Phillips' services during the early stages of 2024 despite La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Atletico Madrid joining the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in the hunt for an agreement, although Manchester City's £7million demands proved offputting for some admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips' pass completion ratio has fallen below 80 per cent on just three occasions in the Premier League this season, while his highest figure was 100 per cent during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Fulham in September

Ben Jacobs - Farke Not Eyeing Phillips Deal Unless Promotion is Secured

Jacobs understands that Leeds have not attempted to start making inroads ahead of a potential Phillips return to Elland Road as failing to win promotion to the Premier League would scupper their chances of being able to get a deal over the line, while they would have to persuade him to take a significant pay cut in order to make him a feasible target.

The respected journalist is confident that a host of admirers will look to land the Yorkshireman if he is available at a reasonable price, despite his West Ham struggles, and the Whites are in danger of facing competition from the likes of Newcastle as they have been attempting to lure him to St James' Park for a prolonged period.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"From Leeds' perspective, they are not looking at a Phillips return at this stage. They won't know whether that is going to change until they know which division they are going to be playing in next season. "Even if they wanted Phillips, he would obviously have to reduce his wage. I think that there will be plenty of interest in Phillips at the right price. "We know that Newcastle have looked in the past as well, and that level of interest has always allowed Manchester City to do things on their own terms. "I think that Manchester City feel a loan gets Phillips' wages off the books and, more importantly, gets him playing. That hopefully puts him on the radar, and more than one club comes calling so that Manchester City can get their price."

Leeds Expected to Sanction Harrison's Permanent Exit

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Leeds are likely to cash in on Jack Harrison when the transfer window reopens in the summer, but Farke will hold discussions with the winger following his return from a season-long loan with Everton in a bid to assess whether it is the right time to offload him on a permanent basis.

Although the Whites are not necessarily under pressure to sell the former New York City FC talisman as his £90,000-per-week contract still has four years to run, Crysencio Summerville has become one of the first names on the team sheet in the attacking berth on left-hand side this term.

It is understood that Harrison is keen to stay at Everton on a permanent basis, despite finding himself involved in another Premier League relegation battle, and has no interest in appearing in a Leeds shirt again regardless of whether they win promotion from the Championship this season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored